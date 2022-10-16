‘He’s been fantastic’ – Kane and Conte hail Matt Doherty’s return to form

Harry Kane believes that his Tottenham side will be the beneficiaries of a return to form of Ireland international Matt Doherty.

Doherty endured a difficult start to the season battling to win back his place in the side, which he lost while he was injured for the latter half of last season and the Dubliner played just twice, as sub, in Tottenham's first eight league games.

But manager Antonio Conte, impressed with Doherty's powers of recovery and his attitude, has put him into the starting XI for the last two games, a 1-0 win away to Brighton and Saturday's 2-0 home win over Everton. And Doherty's form has not gone unnoticed by his teammates, with Harry Kane having plenty of praise for the defender.

"I'm really happy for him. He's been waiting for his opportunity. Since he got injured last season he's had to be patient this year, just biding his time, working hard and getting as fit as possible, just waiting for his chance," captain Kane told SpursPlay.

"We've got good competition for places. He's come in and I think he's been fantastic in the two games he's played. I'm delighted for him. I know him really well and I know how much he wants to do well and how much he's been working behind the scenes.

"That performance will only give him confidence and it will give the team and the manager confidence. It's really good to have a lot of players playing well."

Conte appeared to criticise Doherty only last month but the former Italy boss was full of praise for Dubliner Doherty after the Everton win.

"About Matthew, honestly I'm really happy, really happy. He played a good game against Brighton but on Saturday he played better than the last game," Conte said.

"He played well in the last game and I was happy also with it but today I have seen again the Matt Doherty of last season. I was really pleased and said to him 'finally now you are the player that I know!'. It's important, important for us because to play all these games in a short period, it is important to have all the players available," Conte added.