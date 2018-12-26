Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Paul Pogba “loves” playing for Manchester United, describing the midfielder as a “United boy through and through”.

'He’s a Man United boy through and through' - Ole Gunnar Solskjaer defends Paul Pogba after delivering second win

Pogba scored twice in United’s 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town on Boxing Day, adding to Nemanja Matic’s first-half opener.

The 25-year-old is one of several players to already look rejuvenated by the change of manager following Jose Mourinho’s departure last week.

Mourinho’s relationship with Pogba had become strained and led to speculation that United’s record signing could leave the club at the end of the season.

Pogba appears to be enjoying life under Solskjaer, though, and the United caretaker manager was delighted to see his player celebrating with a smile on his face.

“"That’s the Paul I know," he said. "That’s the Paul I’ve known since he was in the reserves and youth team.

"He’s always been a happy boy, he’s always had a big smile on his face and when you score two you’re happy and when you play football for Man United you should be happy.

"Of course it’s a responsibility but it’s an honour and a privilege and Paul loves playing for this club.

"He’s a Man United boy through and through and a kid who knows what it means to play for Man United."

Solskjaer added that he had spoken with Pogba on a one-to-one basis since taking the job last week, but he has been doing the same with all his players.

The Norwegian also said that no player should be defined by their price tag, despite Pogba coming under additional scrutiny for his £89.3million transfer fee.

"When you play for Man United with the badge there’s a certain responsibility and we play in a certain way," Solskjaer said.

"I don’t think the amount of money that’s spent should bother anyone. Football nowadays is crazy, isn’t it?

"When I played you thought this must be the top and has to go down but it keeps going upwards.

"I don’t think the amount of money is their fault. The price the club pays doesn’t bother me or them. It shouldn’t do anyway."

