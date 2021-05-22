Hero of Lille Robbie Brady is at career crossroads as prospect of Burnley exit looms large

Five years ago next month, Robbie Brady looked like he was the future of Irish football.

Right now the Dubliner is fighting to have a future at the top level, out of contract at a club who broke their transfer record to sign Brady in 2016 but who are not breaking any sweat in terms of retaining him when his deal ends next month.

Tomorrow the curtain will close on a Premier League season which has been unremarkable for Burnley, though they were safe from relegation with weeks to spare. New owners are in place at Turf Moor and they have the financial muscle to take the club to another level, though in Premier League terms that probably means finishing 12th instead of 17th, but there will be finance there to ensure Sean Dyche, who should be in demand, stays by offering him players who are an upgrade on the existing squad.

But the future at Burnley looks gloomy for Brady (29), who misses the season finale against Sheffield United, the club’s ninth game in a row where Brady plays no part due to injury.

His record this term of 12 Premier League starts is actually his best in three seasons but as Dyche and his coaching staff analyse the squad and what they have to offer, Brady will have his work cut out to convince: the club’s one-time record signing has started in just 23pc of their Premier League games in his time there.

In fact, it seems that Brady has lost that battle and will not be offered a new deal, a sorry end to a move which promised so much for both.

A national hero in Lille, he’s dropped off the radar across the water. The local press question Dyche at least twice a week but Brady’s name rarely comes up. Asked about his future in February, Dyche would only say that talks with all of the club’s out-of-contract players were ongoing and with Brady, “that one will work itself out”.

His case was last brought up in conversation in a press conference seven weeks ago, when the Clarets boss was asked about Brady’s contract.

“It is not for consideration at the minute, we want to make sure he is fit and well and that is what his focus should be. We will see what comes next after that,” Dyche said.

Wait and see means radio silence and as Burnley move on, so too will Brady. Still only 29, it’s too early to close the door on his career, but it’s also hard to see Brady, having averaged just nine league starts a season over the last five years, being able to nab a Premier League contract, at Burnley or anywhere else.

He has also lost ground to younger and fitter players at international level, largely due to injury and fitness. Things looked very bright for Brady, Ireland-wise, just after the Euros.

Between the opening game of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers and the ill-fated playoff against Denmark, he started (and finished the 90 minutes) in all but two of the qualifiers, and there was a massive vote of confidence in him from Martin O’Neill when he was named as captain for the 2017 friendly at home to Iceland.

But since the 5-1 loss to Denmark, little has gone right for Brady with Ireland: he started just three of the next 12 competitive games under O’Neill and Mick McCarthy (and didn’t finish any of them). McCarthy wanted him involved but needed a match-fit Robbie Brady, which was not available.

When Stephen Kenny took over from McCarthy 13 months ago, he identified Brady as something of a special project. “It’s difficult to know why someone like Robbie Brady was three years ago our most creative player and now at times hasn’t got into the 22, how has that happened?” Kenny said.

Indications were that Kenny saw Brady as the ideal candidate for the No 10 role with the Irish side, but Brady was simply not playing enough football at club level to convince.

A sub in the play-off defeat in Slovakia, Brady has started only five times under Kenny, and he lasted just 22 minutes of the most recent game, against Qatar. At the end of the poor Nations League campaign, Brady admitted it had been a struggle.

“I haven’t played the games I needed to get me back to full fitness. It’s been a bit stop-start since then [Euro 2016]. It’s been a difficult road,” he said.

That road now seems likely to lead away from the Premier League. Wes Hoolahan winning promotion at the age of 38 shows that age is not always a blockage for success, but as he heads towards his 30th birthday, Brady needs a change of scene, and a change of luck, to sustain a career which promised so much but has not delivered.