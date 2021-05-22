| 7.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Hero of Lille Robbie Brady is at career crossroads as prospect of Burnley exit looms large

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Robbie Brady before the international friendly match between Qatar and Republic of Ireland in Hungary in March. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Robbie Brady Expand

Close

Robbie Brady before the international friendly match between Qatar and Republic of Ireland in Hungary in March. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Robbie Brady before the international friendly match between Qatar and Republic of Ireland in Hungary in March. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady

/

Robbie Brady before the international friendly match between Qatar and Republic of Ireland in Hungary in March. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Five years ago next month, Robbie Brady looked like he was the future of Irish football.

Right now the Dubliner is fighting to have a future at the top level, out of contract at a club who broke their transfer record to sign Brady in 2016 but who are not breaking any sweat in terms of retaining him when his deal ends next month.

Most Watched

Privacy