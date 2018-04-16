Eamon Dunphy says that Pep Guardiola will never win another Champions League during his managerial career - and has vowed to quit his role as an RTÉ pundit if the Spaniard does claim a third European Cup.

'He'll never win the Champions League again - I'll resign if he does!' - Eamon Dunphy makes bold Guardiola prediction

Man City sealed the Premier League title yesterday after rivals Man United lost 1-0 to West Brom, giving Guardiola his seventh league crown in nine seasons as a manager with Barcelona, Bayern Munich and the English giants.

However, despite the huge amount of trophies he has won, Dunphy has been a regular critic of Guardiola, in particular focusing on his record in Europe since last winning the trophy in 2011. And despite running away with the league this season, City were upset by Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at the quarter-final stage in Europe, losing both legs of the tie.

Speaking on Game On on 2FM tonight, Dunphy paid tribute to Man City for their league triumph, but again questioned Guardiola's credentials. "They are a million miles away from being the best Premier League team ever," Dunphy said.

"Guardiola was hired to win the Champions League like he was at Bayern Munich. He didn't do it there and he is a long, long way from getting a Champions League victory with this team. "He has to change his philosophy. He has to sign some top class defenders. He has a lot to prove, he really has. He is a good coach but he has a long, long way to go to get to where Ferguson was."

Dunphy then went on to make his bold prediction, jokingly putting his job on the line. "He hasn't won the Champions League since 2011," he added.

"We will see what he does at Manchester City.

"I'll make a prediction - he'll never win the Champions League again. And if he does, I will resign my position!"

Online Editors