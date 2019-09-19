'He'll be alright' - Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder defends his Ireland striker David McGoldrick

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has jumped to the defence of his lead striker David McGoldrick, after he came under fire following a wasteful performance against Southampton last weekend.

McGoldrick has emerged as a key figure in Mick McCarthy's Republic of Ireland line-up during the Euro 2020 qualifying campaign, with his sparkling form last season helping Sheffield United to secure automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Yet he missed a succession of chances as the Blades lost 1-0 against Southampton last weekend, with some Sheffield United fans questioning whether the 31-year-old will make the grade at Premier League level.

Wilder has been quick to offer solid support to his leading marksman, who has failed to score in his first five top-flight games this season.

"David had those same questions last year when his start to the season was similar but he was superb," said Wilder, reflecting on a start to last season that saw McGoldrick score just once in his first eight Championship appearances.

"He'll be alright. I'd be more concerned if he wasn't getting in that position, or shying away. Or if the team weren't creating, but we are, and he does. I've got a whole load of forwards who can score."

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder saw his side beaten by Southampton (Tim Goode/PA)

Wilder believes his side are learning some painful lessons in the Premier League, despite some encouraging performances in the opening month of the season that included a 2-2 draw against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

"It is just individual decisions," he added. "Just as much as the individual error when John Egan does not take that step when David McGoldrick should score (and) when John Fleck should head it down.

"In the pressure, the big moments in games, we have to come out with the right decision and we have not. We have to wise up. We hurt together. We have to take that on the chin.

"We certainly understand that we have to eradicate those poor decisions if we are going to give ourselves an opportunity to win games."

Wilder also revealed striker Callum Robinson is also on the way back to full fitness after he missed the Southampton game due to an injury problem he picked up on international duty with Ireland.

Online Editors