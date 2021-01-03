'He won’t get the time Klopp got at Liverpool' - Roy Keane believes pressure is mounting on Frank Lampard

Roy Keane believes Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is coming under increasing pressure after his side were soundly beaten 3-1 by Manchester City at Stamford Bridge.

Ilkay Gundogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne all struck in the first half as Manchester City cruised to a win despite lacking some key players after a Covid-19 outbreak struck Pep Guardiola's squad.

Callum Hudson-Odoi neatly netted a late consolation for the hosts, but Lampard’s men were second best in all departments.

The result and Chelsea's overall performance inspired former Manchester United skipper Roy Keane to tell Sky Sports that the Blues legend could face the axe unless results pick up quickly.

"It's not in Chelsea's DNA to give managers time and that is Frank's biggest problem," Keane stated.

I didn’t realise the world patience existed at Chelsea, particularly for managers. Roy Keane

"'Frank always comes across well, but I didn’t realise the world patience existed at Chelsea, particularly for managers.

"I don’t think Frank’s going to get much time. There’s huge pressure this year, you have to give players time to settle coming from foreign countries.

"Last year he had a free pass, but they’ve spent money and it brings added pressures, no matter who the manager is. Every team has injury problems, he’s got to get ready. When you start questioning work rate and desire, no matter how good a team you are, you’re going to slip up.

"He’s new to it. He’s 42 years of age. Klopp came from Dortmund and won big prizes over there. He’s up against all these managers – Ancelotti, Mourinho, Guardiola. These guys have got CVs behind them. He won’t get the time Klopp got at Liverpool."

Lampard insisted he would not hit the panic button after his side's latest setback left them sitting in eighth place in the table.

"For 10 minutes we were good, then they started to play and we conceded two really poor goals back to back in the game," he said. "I felt it knocked us, and that we didn’t react as well as I’d want. Serious lessons in the first half. Good character in the second half but the game was done.

"Everyone a month ago was saying we can win the league – I was pretty sure in the fact that where we’re at, in terms of a rebuild, the ban, new players in the team, the youth, that there were periods of pain we were going to go through as a club and individuals. It was a painful first half for the players.

At the minute we’re in a little period, five or six games, that none of us like. Frank Lampard

"At the minute we’re in a little period, five or six games, that none of us like. I think if you probably go back to the first year of City in this regime, or Liverpool, there were periods of pain and you have to fight through that and that comes with reviewing this game and looking at how we can be better as we go on.

"I said to the players at half-time I sat there and had those days – and lifted a trophy at the end of the year. We bounced back because we had a spirit in the dressing room. The players, myself, have to take it on the chin, and react – this is football."

“A month ago everyone is asking me about where we can go to, where am I going to go, when’s the new contract, and now people will be saying the opposite. We can’t control that – what we can control is what we do tonight, tomorrow and the next day, and what we do against Morecambe, and against Fulham."

City manager Pep Guardiola saluted his side after their sparkling first half effort as he said: "We had a plan, we tried to play in a certain way that we were in the past and it worked. The players were incredible, fantastic in all departments.

"We are a team that has to play in one certain rhythm. We cannot play like other teams, we have to play in our rhythm. A lot of passes and in the right moment attack. We won the Premier Leagues in that way, and we miss a little bit for many reasons this tempo, and today we got it.

"The way we won the Premier Leagues, and we won four titles in one year, and many things in these years, it was because we were like today."

