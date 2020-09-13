'He was struggling to play the way he plays' - Jose Mourinho singles out Matt Doherty after Spurs defeat

Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho questioned the fitness of new signing Matt Doherty after his side's 1-0 defeat to Everton.

A goal from Dominic Calvert-Lewin secured three points for Carlo Ancelotti's side as Mourinho's men struggled to fire. It was Doherty's debut for Spurs after his move from Wolves, with the Ireland international withdrawn in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Mourinho questioned whether some of his players had been given long enough to prepare for the new season.

“I could also feel some of my players are not fit. Matt (Doherty) was struggling to play the way he plays, as an example.

“We also had other players who were I think a bit in trouble with the physical point of view, due to the very strange reasons for some and for some not even a pre-season.

“But congratulations to my dear friend Carlo (Ancelotti) and the Everton boys.”

Mourinho was critical of the match officials for letting the free-kick, which led to Calvert-Lewin’s goal, be taken five metres further forward.

“It’s not an excuse for the result or the defeat and not a good performance, but with so many officials on the line, to take a free-kick a minimum of five metres distance, I feel it’s incredible.

“As I was saying before the goal, I was already saying that to the referees. Five metres difference on the crossing situation makes a huge difference in the position of our back-line and in the direction of the cross.

“But I don’t want to say too much on this. The referee’s there, the guys in VAR are in contact with him, the linesman is a few metres away, the fourth official is a few metres away. You don’t need my players to complain I believe.”

