'He was someone I was a big fan of' - Steven Gerrard names Roy Keane in his world XI

Liverpool's Steven Gerrard during one of his many tussles with Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane

Steven Gerrard has revealed he was a huge fan of Manchester United legend Roy Keane, admitting he modelled his own dynamic style of play after studying the Irishman.

The Liverpool legend picked a world eleven from players he had competed against, with the stipulation that he could not use the same club or country more than once.

His decision to select Keane ensured Cristiano Ronaldo was not in his line-up and he explained why the former Republic of Ireland skipper had such a bid influence on him.

"He was a cert to go in there," Gerrard said of Keane on the Sky Sports Football Show. "He was someone I was a big fan of as I was growing up and I really studied his game.

"Then I had a lot of battles against him and he was a top player. I don't think you appreciated how good you were until you were up against him. He was fit and strong, a box-to-box midfielder and he had to go in."

Gerrard was also asked who is favoured attacking partners were during his spell as Liverpool's leading midfielder and he didn't hesitate in picking two dynamic strikers.

"It would either be out of Michael Owen and Torres," he added. "I played with Michael when I was quite young,

"I'd have liked to have played with Michael further on into our careers when we were both at our prime, but I always knew Michael was on the same page and wavelength. I didn't even have to look when I was crossing the ball, I didn't have to look twice to see if he was running, we were always on the same wavelength.

"I had that same connection with Torres when I moved further up and played in that more advanced role as a No. 10.

"My role with (Luis) Suarez was different because I was deeper. I think Suarez had other talents around him, like (Philippe) Coutinho and (Daniel) Sturridge who were capable of creating as well so there was less onus on myself."

STEVEN GERRARD'S WORLD XI

Jan Oblak

Cafu

Vincent Kompany

Kalidou Koulibaly

Andy Robertson

Toni Kroos

Roy Keane

Lionel Messi

Alessandro Del Piero

Kylian Mbappe

Didier Drogba

