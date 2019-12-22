'He was incredible' - Frank Lampard on his special relationship with Jose Mourinho

"He made me believe I could go to the next level. His man-management was second to none and that's why I always say Jose Mourinho was the best manager I worked for."

The words of Frank Lampard from a Sunday World interview a few weeks before he started his own management career highlight the impact his opponent on the touchline this afternoon had on one of the true greats of the Premier League era.

Lampard was already an experienced 25-year-old England international when Mourinho became his manager for the first time, yet the level of ambition Lampard was setting for himself was transformed by the first incarnation of 'The Special One', as he convived Chelsea's No 8 that he had only touched the surface of his potential.

Lampard went on to become a gold-plated Chelsea legend after he broke the club's goalscoring record in a career that included 11 major trophies and even though Mourinho was in charge once again as his time at the club came to an end, the respect between master and pupil was not affected.

The duo exchanged regular text messages during Mourinho's successful travels around Europe's top clubs, with Lampard's unexpectedly swift rise to the Stamford Bridge hot-seat last summer endorsed by the club's most successful manager as he sent messages of support soon after his appointment was confirmed.

This is a friendship built on respect.

"I am often asked which manager had the biggest impact on my career and while Carlo Ancelotti was great to work under, I will always say Jose Mourinho," said Lampard .

"He was incredible when he first came to Chelsea in 2004. I never realised a manager could be quite that personable and have such a one-on-one relationship with all of his players.

"Jose wasn't just interested in you as a footballer, but also you as a person. He spoke to all the players in a manner that was inspiring and we all thrived on it.

"I was doing quite well at Chelsea and probably had my best season the year before he arrived, but Mourinho took everyone at the club to the next level and then the level after that as well.

"You look at the expectations before Jose came and then see where they were after he arrived and you couldn't compare them. He was a winner and expected everyone else around him to be a winner as well.

"If you didn't want to follow him, you knew where you could go and that mentality had a positive effect on so many in that squad.

"People spoke about the siege mentality he created and it worked. He had us believing that everyone wanted us to fail and that we had to win the club's first title in 50 years and all of us would do anything for him.

"We could see it was working and the rest of the Premier League knew we meant business as well, which was just as important.

"I'd say I took something from every manager I worked for, but ask me to pick the best I was fortunate enough to work with and it would always be Mourinho."

The relationship between Lampard and Mourinho has to change today as the pair are reunited for a clash that has a huge significance in the race to secure a top-four finish in the Premier League.

After an encouraging start to his reign as Chelsea boss, Lampard heads to Tottenham with questions mounting for him ahead of what could be a hectic January transfer window.

Four defeats in their last five Premier League matches has allowed a chasing pack that was starring at an improbable revival just a month ago real hope that they can secure a Champions League finish in the second half of the season.

Lampard didn't try to hide his frustrations as his side lost at home to Bournemouth last weekend and he has laid down the gauntlet to his young stars ahead of what could be a busy January transfer window.

Chelsea's success in getting their transfer embargo lifted has opened the door for possible moves for Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha and Red Bull Leipzig forward Timo Werner, with Lampard playing down suggestions he is ready to splash the cash as his purse strings are opened for the first time since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you how much money we are going to spend, but we clearly need to invest in the squad and that will happen in January if possible," confirms Lampard.

"This club lost a big player in Eden Hazard at the end of last season and we didn't have the chance to replace him, so we have to look at our options now that we can go to the transfer market again.

"What is important is we don't break what we have started here and change everything with a load of signings. That isn't going to happen and anyone who says the players who have done well for us in the first half of the season are under threat now don't understand how we will do this.

"I remember when Roman Abramovich came into Chelsea when I was here and players were signed in my position, big players.

"That meant I had to step up, lift my game and rise to the challenge and that's what we need again now by adding to this squad."

Lampard got the better of Mourinho in their first touchline meeting as his Derby side beat Mourinho's Manchester United in the Carabao Cup last season, but this afternoon's meeting at Tottenham's magnificent stadium has a mini-Cup Final feel around it.

Spurs were a massive 12 points behind Chelsea when Mourinho replaced Mauricio Pochettino as the club's manager just 32 days ago and today, his revived side will be back in the top four with a win against Lampard's Blues.

While Mourinho appears to be in the driving seat as he heads into his latest battle against Chelsea, Lampard will know this is his chance to snap that momentum at first base.

JOSE MOURINHO'S RECORD AGAINST CHELSEA

Inter Milan: 2 Chelsea: 1 (February 24th 2010)

Mourinho won his first match against Chelsea as his Inter Milan side hosted the Blues in the last-16 of the Champions League. Diego Milito and Esteban Cambiasso scored the Inter goals.

Chelsea: 0 Inter Milan: 1 (March 16th 2010)

Samuel Eto'o fired Inter's winner at Stamford Bridge, as Mourinho guided the Italian side to the ultimate glory as they lifted the Champions League trophy a few months later.

Chelsea: 4 Manchester United: 0 (October 23rd 2016)

Mourinho and Chelsea manager Antonio Conte clashed on the touchline in the final minutes of this contest, with the United manager suggesting he had been humiliated after his Italian rival celebrated the Blues fourth goal with extravagant passion.

Chelsea: 1 Manchester United: 0 (Marc 13th 2017)

After some feisty words exchanged between Mourinho and Conte via the media, the duo met against in an FA Cup clash at Stamford Bridge that was won by an N'Golo Kante goal.

Manchester United: 2 Chelsea: 0 (April 16th 2017)

With Chelsea closing in on the Premier League title, Mourinho claimed a victory against Conte and his Blues thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford and a deflected Ander Herrera effort.

Chelsea: 1 Manchester United: 0 (November 6th 2017)

Mourinho took his United side to the Bridge looking to close the gap on Premier League leaders Manchester City, but he lost for a third time at Stamford Bridge as United boss as Alvaro Morata snatched a winner.

Manchester United: 2 Chelsea: 1 (February 25th 2018)

United came from behind to secure a Premier League victory with goals from Romelu Lukaku and Jesse Lingard as they closed in on a second place finish behind Manchester City.

Chelsea: 1 Manchester United: 0 (May 19th 2018)

Mourinho's most painful defeat against Chelsea was the beginning of the end for him at United, as his side failed to spark in the FA Cup final at Wembley and were beaten by a Eden Hazard penalty.

