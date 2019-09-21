Republic of Ireland defender John Egan was lapping up the plaudits after his 'absolutely amazing' performance in Sheffield United's 2-0 away win at Everton on Saturday.

Republic of Ireland defender John Egan was lapping up the plaudits after his 'absolutely amazing' performance in Sheffield United's 2-0 away win at Everton on Saturday.

'He was breathtakingly good' - Plaudits flow for Ireland's John Egan as Sheffield United win at Everton

Egan has adapted superbly to the Premier League after he played a key role in Sheffield United's promotion last season, with his display at Goodison Park drawing plaudits from Sky Sports analyst Charlie Nicholas.

"The Sheffield United back three were immense and at the centre of the back three, Egan was absolutely amazing," declared the former Celtic striker.

"We talk a lot about position sense, seeing danger sensing danger and Egan showed that he had all that and more. You don't need to dive into the situation, just have good awareness.

"The other two defenders are bigger than him, but how he picks up people around him, he sees people running and he is reacting....he was breathtakingly good."

Sheffield United's Twitter account sent out a message of thanks to Egan after his master class and the acclaim flowed for the centre-back among Blades fans on the social media network.

John Egan appreciation tweet 🤝



An absolute colossus at the back 🚫 pic.twitter.com/6fuYgGxhbR — Sheffield United (@SheffieldUnited) September 21, 2019

His manager Chris Wilder was delighted with his side's defensive qualities against Everton, even though he admitted his side were not at their best.

"It was just a ridiculous game," said the Sheffield United boss. "That's possibly the worst we've played all season. We didn't play anything like our best today but managed to win the game.

"Everton put a lot of balls in our box, which opened us up a bit in the first half. Out of possession, we were really good. The goalkeeper and our three defenders did really well. I think they had a million corners today.

"We rode our luck a little bit - we certainly didn't have any last week. Everybody says that to stay in the Premier League, your home form has to be spot on. We've reversed that thought process."

Egan captained Ireland in the 3-1 win against Bulgaria earlier this month and he is emerging as a strong contender to start next month's crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers against Georgia and Switzerland.

Online Editors