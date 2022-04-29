‘He wants to carry on playing for his country’ – Graham Potter says Ireland place a factor in Shane Duffy’s Brighton future

Brighton boss Graham Potter says that international football will be a key part of the discussion when he sits down for talks with Shane Duffy on the player's future at the club.

Duffy has not featured in the last five games for the Seagulls, after he suffered a thigh strain while on Ireland duty last month, but is now back to fitness and is in the squad for Saturday's game against Wolves.

The 30-year-old has a year left on his contract with Brighton but he has only started 15 Premier League games this season and Potter says that he needs a sit-down with Duffy to assess what's next for both parties, admitting that the second half of the season has been testing for Duffy.

“We just need to help people enjoy football because when that’s happening he’s a really important guy. It has to be a two-way discussion," Potter told the Brighton Argus.

“As for his future, I think it’s one of those things that we sit down and we speak at the end of the season. He was really low when he came back [from Celtic] and was probably thinking about where his career was going. But I think he has proven to everybody that he can compete and play at this level.

“Shane is an experienced guy and he has got his career and everything to consider. He’s ambitious. He wants to carry on playing for his country. That’s important for him. All these things you have to take into consideration when you speak to players. For Shane as well he’s not getting any younger. So, it’s about how he can play as much football as he can.

“With all the players you have to sit down with them and think what’s the best thing for him? But he’s someone that we have a huge respect for. He has been brilliant for me since I’ve been here. I love the big guy to death," Potter added.

“Shane has been a really important member of the team this season. And then, you have to say how well he has done for this football club all round.

“We were all upset with how the year went for him at Celtic. It was one of those things where on and off the pitch he struggled. It was probably one of the toughest times of his life. But he came back here and was a breath of fresh air, to be honest.

“He was a credit to himself with how he handled everything. He came into the side and helped us get points.

"Since Christmas, however, it has not been as simple for him. It has not been as strong a second half of the season as the first for lots of different reasons.

“But he’s still a really important player for us, and a really important person in the group," Potter told the Argus.