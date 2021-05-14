'He spent half the night crying on the side of the pitch' - Roy Keane scathing of Manchester United midfielders

Roy Keane believes depleted levels of expectations are undermining Manchester United's ambitions and insists a second place finish in the Premier League should not be celebrated.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could claim he has enjoyed a successful season if United finish second in the league and win the Europa League final against Villarreal later this month, but Keane swiftly rejected that viewpoint.

Speaking to Sky Sports after Liverpool beat United 4-2 at Old Trafford, former United skipper Keane claimed big signings need to be made if Solskjaer's side are to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title next season.

"I worry about the bigger picture now, they might think that will be enough for the club in terms of the attacking players for next season, but I still think United need to go out and buy big if they want to go back to winning league titles," said Keane.

"The group they have at the moment are still nowhere near good enough to win titles. You need a big squad of players, we've seen the best squad with Man City at the moment, they're competing.

"United's squad is not good enough at the moment, we saw that the other night against Leicester, if any time you needed proof, that was it - the back-up players weren't good enough.

"I mentioned a few weeks ago that they needed one or two, they probably need four or five players to compete with Man City."

Keane then turned his verbal fire on the United midfield duo of Scott McTominay and Fred, as he suggested they were not good enough to win big titles for the club, while he was also critical of Bruno Fernandes.

"I'll be critical of Fernandes, he spent half the night crying on the side of the pitch," added Keane. "Every time he got tackled he was rolling around.

"I know Ole perseveres with Fred, but I can't see it. How they think Fred is going to get Man United back to winning titles is beyond me. I know he dragged him off, but it's just sloppy, it's lazy, he's hoping one of his mates gets him out of trouble.

"I look at Scott McTominay and Fred in midfield. As long as those two players are playing in midfield for Manchester United, they will not be winning any big trophies.

"All United's shortcomings have been shown up in the last couple of days. We have praised United in the last few months, but they are so short of challenging Manchester City for the title. City are so far ahead it's scary.

"Ole will reflect United will need three or four players to come into this squad. Not good enough.

"It's not as if United finished second and City won the league on the last day of the season. This group of players will not close the gap on Manchester City next season. No chance."