‘He said I would really enjoy my time here' – Matt Doherty sought Trippier advice before move to Atletico Madrid

Matt Doherty says he spoke with Kieran Trippier about life with Atletico Madrid before agreeing on his shock deadline day move to the Spanish club.

Doherty is in Spain adjusting to his new life after the termination of his contract with Spurs led to a short term move to Atletico. A loan was initially on the table until Spurs realised they had hit a limit for temporary transactions.

The 31-year-old checked in with Trippier about his new employers with the Newcastle right back making the same move as Doherty in 2019.

Atletico have also used social media to play up on the fact that the Dubliner tweeted his admiration for Diego Simeone's side back in 2016.

"I'm very excited, just from what I've heard from people like Kieran Trippier and the way the players are and how they are coached," he said.

"He said I would really enjoy my time here. It's going to be very interesting for me to see a (Simeone) team and how they even set up for games in training.

"I always remember watching and having admiration for the way Atletico Madrid play. There are 19 league games left and a lot to play for. I want to finish the season with no regrets."

Atletico sit fourth in the table and were knocked out of Europe after a disastrous Champions League campaign.

Doherty has come in to provide competition for Argentina World Cup winner Nahuel Molina.

His deal expires in the summer.