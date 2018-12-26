Sport Premier League

'He must have had a bad chef over Christmas' - Man United star ruled out of Stephen's Day clash through illness

Anthony Martial (left) returned to the United side with a goal at Cardiff (Nick Potts/PA)
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that Anthony Martial is missing from his squad for today's game against Huddersfield due to illness.

The French attacker impressed in last weekend's 5-1 win at Cardiff City, which was Solskjaer's first game since coming in as caretaker manager. However, Martial will miss today's game after picking up a bug over the last few days.

"He must have had a bad chef over Christmas - he has fallen ill," Solskjaer said to MUTV.

"If it is food poisoning or if it is something else, I don’t know.

”Hopefully, he will be fit for the game on Sunday. The other two [Diogo Dalot and Fred in for Ashley Young and Ander Herrera] are just changes that I think are right for this game."

Today marks Solskjaer's return to Old Trafford, with the Red Devils expected to pick up another three points against relegation-threatened Huddersfield.

