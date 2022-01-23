‘He looked a box-to-box player with a lot of strength’ – Kilbarrack youth Killian Phillips catches Patrick Vieira’s eye

Patrick Vieira got his first glimpse of Killian Phillips earlier this week.

The Crystal Palace head coach liked what he saw from the 19-year-old midfielder as the club’s Under-23s beat their Chelsea counterparts 3-2.

“He came on and he looked like a box-to-box player with a lot of strength going forward,” Vieira enthused.

Sound familiar?

Comparisons to the former Arsenal captain during his days dominating in Arsene Wenger’s midfield are premature in the extreme.

Phillips won’t be anywhere near Palace’s squad for the visit of Liverpool to Selhurst Park today as he gets to grips with his new life working within the shadows of the Premier League limelight.

The Dubliner penned a two-and-a-half-year contract earlier this month after impressing while on trial in December.

An invitation was extended on the back of 31 appearances for Drogheda United in his debut season in the League of Ireland Premier Division last year and, while he has only just moved into digs this week, his focus to not get too comfortable has already caught Vieira’s eye.

“Obviously it will be a step up for him but it will be about how he manages those difficult periods that he is going to go through,” he continued.

“It’s always difficult because of the level of the Premier League. But what is important is which club you are coming to. If you are coming to a club like Crystal Palace and you are looking at the young players that are around, you may think that you will get a chance.

“So, it’s important for those young players to believe in themselves because if they have got to a club in the Premier League, it means they have what it takes to play in the Premier League. So it’s about making the right decisions, you know.

“I believe that he has the support around him to make him a better player. He will have the support from the coaching staff, from the football club, to challenge himself and achieve what he wants. And I believe that is to play in the Premier League.”

Read More

A little over a year ago, Phillips’ priority was to survive the gruelling training sessions with his local Leinster Senior League side Kilbarrack United, who he also started off with in his schoolboy days when he promised his Mam he would be able to buy her a house.

Phillips had been on the fringes of the Drogheda first team during the promotion-winning campaign from the First Division in 2020 and knew he hadn’t got the physically required to cope.

The teetotal teenager’s sole experience of anything close to full-time football came when he was on the FAI’s Transition Year course, run by Denis Hyland.

It was around that stage that an auntie also got him a job working as a labourer. He was 16 and, less than an hour into his first shift, he walked off the building site and phoned his Mam to tell her that life was not for him.

It was a lightbulb moment to focus on what he wanted to achieve as a footballer, and Phillips has enjoyed his Mam’s full support.

Last year she drove her son to every training session in Drogheda after finishing work in Dublin (Tim Clancy’s side were part-time and trained in the evenings) and waited outside Head in the Game Park for him to finish before returning home.

That backing, combined with Phillips’ tunnel vision, has paid off spectacularly, and his working environment now is Palace’s new £20 million academy facility.

England manager, and Palace youth graduate, Gareth Southgate opened it back in October as chairman Steve Parish seeks to revitalise and inspire his boyhood club with a mix of the best local talent in south London, and beyond.

Phillips, from the north side of Dublin, is now aiming to show that he belongs, and can follow in the footsteps of some notable alumni.

Wilfried Zaha, Nathaniel Clyne and Tyrick Mitchel are all current first-teamers who have come through the ranks, while the switch in identity under Vieira since succeeding Roy Hodgson is evident with summer recruitment.

The 21-year-old centre back Marc Guehi was an £18m signing from Chelsea and has started 20 of their 21 games.

Conor Gallagher, also 21, followed on loan from Stamford Bridge and is on course for their player of the year award as he is their top scorer with seven, while his three assists make him the joint highest provider.

Former Manchester City and Chelsea academy starlet Michael Olise, 20, was Vieria’s first signing after joining for £8m for Reading in the Championship where he was named EFL Young Player of the Year for 2020/21.

Phillips will instead work under Paddy McCarthy, a fellow Dub and former centre back who grew up less than 10 minutes away from him in Edenmore and is a Palace stalwart having joined the club as a player in 2008 and made the progression to academy coach in 2016.

“Paddy was with us in pre-season with a couple of the Under-23 players and he spent time with us,” Vieira explained.

“Shaun Derry was in the academy and now he is with me, part of the first-team staff. There is a strong link between the academy and with the first team because that is really important for the chairman to keep developing those young players.

“And the best way to do that is to have those kind of relationships between the first-team staff and the academy staff.”

Phillips will now be aiming to bridge a massive gap which at least seems a little less perilous because of some joined up thinking.