'He is still so young' - Pochettino cools talk of Parrott promotion to Spurs first team

TOTTENHAM boss Mauricio Pochettino has cooled talk about a rapid promotion to the first team for Irish teenager Troy Parrott and has told excited fans to "relax" about the Dubliner.

Parrott has been in the spotlight since he scored three goals in two games for the Ireland U21 side in the last week, in particular Tuesday's Euro qualifier in Sweden where the 17-year-old came off the bench and scored twice in a 3-1 win for Stephen Kenny's side.

Mick McCarthy has already warned that, despite some calls for Parrott to be promoted to the senior Ireland squad, the manager needs Parrott to get game time with the first team at club level. Parrott is included in the Spurs squad for their Champions League tie in Greece next week but Pochettino says he will have to bide his time.

"I think he needs time and we need to be relaxed. We cannot put his name every day in the spotlight because I think we are not going to help him," the Spurs boss said today.

"He is still so young so the best way to help him is to be calm and relaxed for him. He's going to be involved sometimes - perfect. He's going to be involved with the U23 - perfect. Sometimes he's going to train with us - good," the Spurs boss added.

"I think now is a process that he needs to be relaxed. If we put too much pressure on him we're going to push him to make a mistake and that is what we don't want."

