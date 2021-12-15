'He is one of the game's great spoofers' - Roddy Collins tears into Man United manager Ralf Rangnick

Former League of Ireland manager Roddy Collins has branded Man United's interim boss Ralf Rangnick as one of football's 'great spoofers'.

The German tactician has been brought in to manage the Red Devils until the end of the season following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with Rangnick handed a six-month contract by club bosses.

The former Schalke manager has earned admirers throughout football for his high-pressing style of play, but Collins - who led Bohemians to a league and cup double during his time in charge - is thoroughly unconvinced.

Writing on Buzz.ie, Collins tore into the manager in the Man United dugout, saying that 'his rhetoric is the biggest load of crap'.

"They have brought in one of the game’s great spoofers in Ralf Rangnick — one of the thousands who have come off the Pro Licence conveyor belt," Collins said.

"They are going through manager after manager after manager — but they are worse off now than when Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at the wheel.

"I can understand how he gets jobs, because he’s a great PR man. His interviews are priceless and a lesson in how to make your way in the game.

"But in pure footballing terms, his rhetoric is the biggest load of crap.

"Your regular punter might swallow it for a while, they might be mesmerised by his talk of stats and tactics.

"But you won’t get a senior dressing room buying that in the long-term. He’d be great in youth development, where young lads who don’t know the game would soak it all up."