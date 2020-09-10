'He is emotional' - Jamie Carragher on what it's like to work with Roy Keane

Jamie Carragher has hailed Roy Keane as 'a box-office pundit' but admits the former Ireland captain shows little or no interest in tactical analysis during his appearances on Sky Sports.

Keane has served up some classic rants since he became a regular part of the Sky team last year, with Carragher telling Independent.ie that the Irishman's brand of punditry is a ratings winner.

"Roy is a box-office pundit and that's why we all want to watch him," declared Carragher.

"People are hanging on his every work when he speaks. He was like that as a player, then as a manager and he is not going to change now that he is a pundit. I'm delighted he is on the Sky team rather than on another channel.

"I got to know Roy a few years ago doing punditry and he is a brilliant fella. I love watching him on TV. If me and Gary Neville are having discussions on formations or systems before a match, he doesn't want to get involved. I don't think he has got too much time for all of that, he just wants to cut straight to the chase.

"He is emotional. He was emotional as a player and he is emotional as a pundit in the studio. It gives us something fantastic to watch and gives us a nice balance at Sky. Micah Richards has come in and he brings something different to the table and it is nice to have fresh energy on the team. It keeps me and Gary on our toes as well because players coming out of football now all want to be in that studio."

Carragher also gave us some insight into Jose Mourinho's brief stint as a Sky pundit, as he revealed he is hoping to get the coach now in charge at Tottenham into the Monday Night Football studio to delve into his reservoir of experiences on the touchline.

"It was great for us to get someone of that quality of manager who is still at the top end of the game on Sky," stated Carragher.

"We wanted to get him on Monday Night Football, as I think we could have learned a lot more about him there rather than the Super Sunday studio, as that is a bit more of looking for soundbites and commenting on big stories.

"On a Monday night, we can get into more of the intricacies of the game and that's where I think Mourinho would be very interesting. How would he set up against certain teams, certain players? I'd love to sit down and hear Jose talking about that and maybe it's something we can still do even though he is back in the game with Tottenham. It would be riveting to get him on there.

"I don't like this theory that the game has moved on from certain managers or certain styles of play. That is disrespectful to say that about someone like Mourinho when you consider what he has won in the game.

"The game goes in cycles and the counter-attacking football Jose has mastered down the years might well make a return sooner rather than later. Chelsea and Leicester won the league not so long ago using those tactics, so we can hardly say it is old school. It might just be out of fashion at the moment and to talk about Jose in that way is wrong."

