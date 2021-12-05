‘He hasn’t had a lot of game time, but the boy is game’ – Norwich boss on Adam Idah

NORWICH City manager Dean Smith admits that Ireland striker Adam Idah needs more game time to make his mark in the Premier League after a difficult day for Idah and his compatriot Andrew Omobamidele.

New boss Smith put his own stamp on the City side for their trip to London to face Tottenham, with a first Premier League start of the season for Idah while defender Omobamidele came in for his first start in a month.

Despite having the majority of possession, Norwich were outclassed, beaten 3-0, by a Spurs side who gave Matt Doherty some badly-needed game time. Doherty came on as a sub for the last 30 minutes, but while naming the Irish pair in his side was a vote of confidence in Idah and Omobamidele from Smith, he knows there is more to come.

"He did well, he got caught offside a couple of times, probably running a bit too early, he hasn't had a lot of game time, but the boy is game," Smith said of Idah.

"You could see that, he competed really well, at times he made it stick. He will get better with games, that's for sure."

Meanwhile, Aaron Connolly was also called into action by his club, the Galway man introduced as a sub ten minutes into the second half of Brighton's 1-1 draw at Southampton. It was only his third Premier League appearance of the season and his first taste of league action in 10 weeks, with manager Graham Potter admitting last week that Connolly's confidence had suffered but a series of injuries to front players opened the door, while Dublin-born teenager Evan Ferguson was also on stand-by for first team duty.

Shane Duffy captained the side as they scored a late equaliser to earn a draw but a yellow card for the Derryman means he will miss Saturday's clash with Tottenham due to suspension.