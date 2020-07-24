'He has to learn to finish it with the last whistle. After the whistle is not ok' - Klopp hits back at Lampard

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Chelsea boss Frank Lampard had a touchline row during the Reds' 5-3 win on Wednesday night. Phil Noble/NMC Pool/PA Wire.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit back at Frank Lampard after the Chelsea boss suggested their runaway title success might make them arrogant.

Speaking about his touchline row in the Reds' 5-3 win on Wednesday immediately before they lifted the Premier League trophy, Lampard said after the game: "Fair play to Liverpool Football Club, they've won the league, but also don't get too arrogant with it."

Klopp was unhappy the former England midfielder chose to continue his beef after the match, saying: "We are not arrogant. We are pretty much the opposite. You cannot throw that at our bench.

"Frank was in really competitive mood, I respect that a lot. For me, after the game, it's completely over.

"What he has to learn is to finish it with the last whistle and he didn't do that. Speaking after the whistle is not ok."

Chelsea boss Lampard admitted he regretted the language he used in the confrontation with Liverpool's bench.

But the Blues manager also insisted he had no problems with Liverpool's celebrations or Klopp, instead taking umbrage with the actions of several other people on the Reds' bench.

"I've seen the video and I was obviously there," said Lampard.

"I think in terms of the language I used, I do regret that, because I think these things get replayed a lot on social media.

"I've got two young daughters who are on social media, so I do regret that.

"In terms of regretting having passion to defend my team, no, I could have maybe handled it slightly differently, to keep that language in.

"But what I felt was, and I want to be clear about this actually, that some of the reports were that I was upset with the celebrating of the Liverpool team. Far from it.

"I think Liverpool should celebrate as much as they want with the season they've had. They can celebrate like they did after the game, like they can celebrate every goal they score, like they celebrated when they won the league a month ago, and like they are talking they will celebrate one more time with their fans."

Insisting he has no problem with Liverpool manager Klopp, Lampard continued: "I would have had a beer with Jurgen Klopp after the game and toasted the performance of what they've done this year.

"But there were things on the line I didn't like from their bench, not Jurgen Klopp, people behind the bench, which I felt crossed the line, and that's what got me agitated.

"But it's done, it's done. Emotions run high, and amongst most managers, players and fans in this game. As I say, I regret the language, and we move on."

