‘He has definitely got Premier League qualities’ – Preston boss wants more goals from Troy Parrott

Ireland striker Troy Parrott has been told by his club boss that he has “Premier League qualities” as the end of his loan spell, and a return to Tottenham, comes into view.

But Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has told told loanee Parrott that he needs to find the net more often if he is to take his career on to another level.

Dubliner Parrott is on a run of 11 games without a goal for Preston, and although he has chipped in with assists and support play, he would have expected a better strike rate than three goals in 33 games for club and country this term.

A strong finish to the regular season could see Preston push into the promotion race as they are two places, and only one point, off the last play-off spot.

Parrott has only four games left before that potential playoff finish, after which he returns to Tottenham for talks about their plans for him, which could hinge on the club’s plans for key man Harry Kane, his ambition still to break into the Spurs side and while Lowe says he sees top flight potential in Parrott, he also has work to do.

"Me and Troy have numerous conversations. And I just want the best for all my players. I have a little bit more love and affection for my strikers, being an ex-striker. I think Troy's qualities - if he scored between 10 and 15 goals every season, then he wouldn't be sitting here or playing for us: Preston North End,” Lowe told Lancs Live.

"That is a fact, and I want to help him to be better in every department. But, he has definitely got top qualities and Premier League qualities, at times.

"And his role for the team - he knows he has to link, he has to go long and look after the ball. More importantly, it's for me and us to try and get him on the score sheet a little bit more. That would be pleasing, not just for me, but for him."

Parrott’s fellow Irishman Tom Cannon has made a big impact since he joined Preston on loan from Everton and Lowe says he would love to have those loan players back again next term.

"If there are opportunities, eventually, to bring one or two players back - or all players back - then obviously we'd have to look at it. But, it'd be unfair to talk about that now. We have just got to focus on the next few games, which will hopefully give us a good points tally to enjoy,” Lowe added.