Eamon Dunphy believes Tottenham will end Arsenal's hopes of a Top Four finish at Wembley tomorrow.

'He doesn't do a tap' - Eamon Dunphy tips Tottenham to beat Arsenal but lambastes the Spurs midfield

The 195th clash between old foes Arsenal and Tottenham looks set to kick off the Premier League weekend in style.

The north London derby is always an intense occasion, but the race for a Champions League berth adds extra spice to the Wembley encounter. Spurs are unbeaten in eight league matches and sit fifth, boasting a four-point cushion over the Gunners. Arsene Wenger's reinforced side are looking to avoid a third straight away defeat in the Premier League and do have a knack of emerging victorious at Wembley.

Speaking on Game On on 2fm, Dunphy outlined why he thinks Mauricio Pochettino's men will emerge victorious. "They must not lose and they have a very good record at Wembley. They beat Chelsea there pre-season. The game is not east to call.," he said.

"On the face of it, Spurs are having a better season and they have Harry Kane, a real match winner, and that's an area where Arsenal are weak, at the back. "Spurs should beat them but they're not great Spurs. You saw them at Anfield last week and they didn't show up at all.

"I watched them during the week against Newport and you'd think they'd put them away easily but they didn't. It took an own goal to get them off the mark. "I expect spurs to beat them and that would bury Arsenal in terms of Top Four. I think they'll be buried anyway unless these two new players they have. Aubameyang in particular, transform the team.

"I think they have lost a very big player in Alexis Sanchez and they've gone backwards."

Despite tipping them for the win tomorrow, Dunphy feels Spurs have serious issues in midfield.

"In Eriksen and Kane, they have two outstanding forwards but in midfield tehy are very ordinary. Dier is hopeless. He's a statue," he added. "He's in the England team, he's an automatic choice for England. He's hopeless.He's the guy who gave the ball away for the first goal at Anfield. "He doesn't do a tap. He's like Glenn Whelan used to be in the Irish team.

"They have (Victor) Wanyama. He's strong and he got a fantastic goal at Anfield but he's not really a creative player.

"(Moussa) Dembele is cumbersome, he has a good left foot but he's always fouling people. There's no guile there. "Harry Winks looks better than the lot of them but he doesn't start."

