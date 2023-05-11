Having a statue outside Tottenham’s stadium is ‘not going to make or break my career, says Harry Kane

Harry Kane has commented on plans to have a statue of him outside Tottenham’s stadium, declaring that it is “not going to make or break” his career.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy recently revealed he expects the club will honour the club's all-time top-scorer with a statue at the ground in the future.

Levy is aiming to hold talks with Kane in the summer over a new contract, with the England captain’s current deal due to expire at the end of next season, raising the possibility that he could walk away from the North London club for nothing in a year.

Asked if he wants a statue, Kane said this week: “It’s not really my decision. I’m really respectful of the club, I’ve been here since I was 11, so almost 19 years now. I’ve been here a long time and I feel like we’ve achieved a lot in my career, even if we don’t have the trophies to show for it.

“A statue is not going to make or break my career. I appreciate the words the chairman said about me, but ultimately, what I can do is on the pitch. I feel like I’m giving my all in every moment, in every game and just trying to help the team as much as possible.”

Kane scored his 25th League of the season in last weekend’s 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, moving him above Wayne Rooney into second on the list of all-time Premier League scorers, on 209.

Acting head coach Ryan Mason has said: “The country doesn’t appreciate how good [Kane] is." However, the striker shrugged off suggestions he does not get enough credit.

“I’m someone who appreciates all the support I have and even sometimes when I don’t get support or get some hate from other fans, that’s part and parcel of football,” Kane told Sky Sports. “It means I’m doing something well if people are talking about me.

“I’m not too worried about what the outside thinks of me. I’m there to play football and be a role model, not just for kids, but for men and women all around the world.”