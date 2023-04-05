Harry Kane’s antics at Goodison Park were nothing short of embarrassing

It is Sean Dyche’s reaction that is the most telling thing. There he was, in the ringside seats as his player Abdoulaye Doucoure squared up to Harry Kane. The action was happening right in front of the Everton manager’s technical area. And as Kane went down as if under sniper fire, clutching his face, Dyche was having none of it. He waved his arms as if engaged in some complex semaphore, its meaning something along the lines of “Nothing to see here”.

After giving the fourth official a full appraisal of the situation, he then approached where the Tottenham Hotspur striker was lying prostrate and addressed him. You suspect the words “get” and “up” might have been employed. Because Dyche comes from an era when he had seen far worse on the pitch. And he was not having Kane’s pantomime response.

It is hard not to have sympathy for Dyche’s take. For sure, Doucoure was stupid, raising his arms in such a manner was almost guaranteed to lead to a red card. But the England captain’s reaction was absurd, so theatrical it ought to be up for consideration at next year’s Olivier awards.

He went down as if he had just been the recipient of a Tyson Fury upper cut (though that may not be the best analogy, as to get close to a fight with the world champion these days would have involved months of negotiation and at least four postponements).

Those with longer memories will recall another England forward getting into an altercation. Except Franny Lee did not seek the sanctuary of the turf. He and Norman Hunter exchanged blows with a ferocity that would put the fear of God into Fury’s management. No one is suggesting Kane should have retaliated in the Lee fashion. But a bit more resilience under fire would be no bad thing.

Sure, Doucoure was out of order. But he would have been sent off anyway. So there was no need for Kane to exaggerate so substantially. The blow did not hurt him, his response was driven by effect.

This, however, has become the modern way: when an opponent squares up to you, instead of laughing it off, you collapse on the spot. When you are tackled, you make it look as if you have just been subjected to an assassination attempt. The squeal has become a soundtrack of the game.

There are those who will insist Kane was just being clever, manipulating the opportunity to his team’s advantage. But it is hard to escape the belief that tumbling like that is, frankly, embarrassing.

When Spurs played at San Siro the other week, there was much reminiscing about the time when another centre-forward of renown came under the close attentions of an opponent. Back in 2011, when Tottenham played AC Milan in the Champions League, Joe Jordan was on the touchline as part of the team’s coaching staff. Milan’s Gennaro Gattuso was riled by something Jordan said as he took a throw-in and grabbed him by the throat.

That incident was in almost the same position on the pitch as Monday’s Goodison altercation. Except the Scot did not fall to the ground, clutching his neck like some elderly matron holding on to her pearls. He just stood there and smiled.

Up in the commentary box, Sky’s Graeme Souness, a player schooled in the same methodology as Jordan who was more than aware of his fellow countryman’s rock-hard reputation, remarked wryly: “You have to wonder if Gattuso had done his homework there.”

As a role model, in his commitment, professionalism and dedication, Kane has few rivals. Except in this: when it comes to receiving a blow from an opponent, every fan of the game would prefer a little less Harry and a little more Joe.