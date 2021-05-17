Harry Kane wants to leave Tottenham before Euros - reports

Kane has been scoring Premier League goals since breaking into the Tottenham side in 2014 (Adam Davy/PA)

Harry Kane has reportedly told Tottenham that he wants to leave the club this summer after setting his heart on a move to one of their Premier League rivals.

While Sky Sports are reporting Kane has asked to leave Tottenham, the club denies that the striker has handed in a transfer request or told Levy personally that he wants to go.

Yet Tottenham are aware that their No.10 is 'frustrated' by the lack of progress at the club, in a season that will end with Spurs failing to qualify for the Champions League for a second successive season and failing to win a trophy once again.

Kane's advisers at CK66 have told Sky Sports that four clubs have been in discussions over a move for Kane this summer, with Manchester United, Manchester City and Chelsea all expressing an interest in a transfer that could be worth in excess of £100m.

While Chelsea have made their intentions clear over their interest in Kane, reports suggest the striker is reluctant to make a move to one of Tottenham's London rivals and would prefer to make the switch to one of the Manchester clubs.

Newly-crowned champions Manchester City would also be an attractive option if they decide to firm up their interest in the forward who has scored 165 Premier League goals, but United are long-term admirers of Kane and would be an option despite Edinson Cavani signing a new contract earlier this month to remain at the club for one more season.

Sky are reporting that Kane has asked to make a move before this summer's European Championship finals, but that plan may be cut short by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, who is certain to drive a hard bargain if he is forced to sell his star man.

Levy is believed to be vehemently resistant to selling Kane to a domestic rival, but the player would want to leave on good terms if possible, to ensure his relationship with the club's fans is not tarnished.

The example of Teddy Sheringham leaving Tottenham to join Manchester United back in 1997 and returning to Spurs after winning a glut of trophies with the Old Trafford club may give Kane a blueprint of how he could finish his career.

Yet there could be a twist in this story if Kane's former Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino makes a bid to bring the Londoner to Paris Saint-Germain, with doubts over Kylian Mbappe's future at the club lingering.