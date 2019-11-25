Harry Kane reveals two-hour meeting with Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked as Tottenham manager

Harry Kane has revealed he spent two hours with Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked as Tottenham manager last Tuesday, as he spoke about his hopes for success under new boss Jose Mourinho.

Harry Kane has revealed he spent two hours with Mauricio Pochettino after he was sacked as Tottenham manager last Tuesday, as he spoke about his hopes for success under new boss Jose Mourinho.

Spurs got off to a winning start under Mourinho as they beat West Ham 3-2 on Saturday, yet Kane admits he had great sympathy with Pochettino and highlighted the strength of their enduring bond by paying a visit to his home last week.

"I've been to see him. I went around his house and caught up with him the next day," Kane told reporters. "It was a shock for everyone, so I wanted to go and see him and we had a chat for a couple of hours, and it was nice to do that before the new manager came in.

"It's been a week I've never really had in my career before - a big shock on Tuesday night for everyone, the players included.

"Then it was a quick turnaround and all of a sudden we got a new manager, one of the best managers there has been in the game. So you have to automatically turn your head towards that."

Kane has made it clear that he now wants to start winning trophies at the age of 26 and he hopes Mourinho will give him a chance to achieve that aim at Tottenham.

"The gaffer's won at every club he's gone to - there's no hiding away from that," Kane said. "He wants to win. He's a proven winner. I've made it clear that I'm at the stage of my career where I want to win trophies.

"I've made it clear I want to win them here and it's a big year for us. Realistically we look at the Champions League and the FA Cup this season to try and do that, so we'll see how that goes and then from my point of view I'll keep doing what I'm doing, keep fighting for this club on the pitch.

"You could say that this manager could help us (win trophies) because of his reputation. It's been three days so, until we build that relationship and see how things get on over the next two or three months, we won't really know.

"We all want to win. We wanted to win when Mauricio was here, we want to win the same now the gaffer's here, but of course, when someone's got a reputation like he has, it gives you confidence, it gives you that belief in the team.

"It's almost a fresh slate for everyone now to show the manager what they can do and hopefully the players can thrive on that."

Online Editors