Harry Kane on his way to Old Trafford if Spurs miss Champions League

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane applauds the fans at the Molineux Stadium, Wolverhampton on Saturday.

Manchester United are confident of signing Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane this summer.

It has been reported that United have contacted Kane’s camp through a third party and have received a positive response to their enquiries.

Spurs are hanging on to the last remaining Champions League spot with a resurgent Liverpool three points behind with a game in hand.

Should the Reds take their place and fifth-placed Newcastle also bounce back, it could see the north London side out of Europe next season.

This will leave the door open to United who will try to prise Tottenham’s record goalscorer away and reduce their £100m asking fee as the striker turns 30 in July.

Kane's contract expires in the summer of 2024 while earning £200,000-per-week. Without Champions League football next season, the final year of his current contract, it will be easier to convince him and the club to let him leave after his failed switch to Manchester City last summer.

Kane spoke about a new Spurs deal in January, stating: “There’s not been much talk.

“I’m sure there will be conversations over the coming months but I’m just focused on this season and doing my best.

“I know there are going to be rumours about my future but I’m focused on what I can do.”

Despite links to Harry Kane, World Cup-winning midfielder Kleberson urged United into signing Tottenham teammate Richarlison, who only joined Spurs last summer for £60m, instead.

“I’d really like to see Richarlison play for Man Utd,” Kleberson told OLBG.

“He’s the kind of striker that could help United a lot. Especially with teams pressing, he can do a low block, he can put pressure on the centre-back and he can get inside the box.

“He’s played in the Premier League for many years, he understands the rules and he’s a really hard-working player. As Man Utd get more structure and consistency, winning more games, I think Richarlison is a player who could do a lot for the club.”

