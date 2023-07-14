Harry Kane not looking to leave Tottenham this summer and will only go if club want to sell him

Striker’s view is that he is a Spurs player and will not push for an exit now as he enters last year of his deal

Tottenham Hotspur talisman Harry Kane doesn't plan to push for an exit from the club this summer, according to UK media reports.

Kane is now in the last final year of a six-year deal and was back in training with the club midweek. holding positive talks with new head coach Ange Postecoglou as there is speculation about his future, with Bayern Munich a concrete suitor but any advances have been rebuffed by Spurs so far.

The England captain is set to be part of the squad to leave for Perth for the first leg of the club’s pre-season tour on Friday evening.

As it stands, Kane is keeping an open mind on his future and is considering all his options - leaving Spurs this summer, departing on a free transfer in a year or signing a new contract.

He will not, though, commit to a new deal while the transfer window remains open and unless Spurs show significant progress on the pitch under Postecoglou in the coming campaign.

Spurs have already rejected two bids from the Bundesliga champions for their record goalscorer, with the latest understood to be worth around £70million with add-ons, but Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has not told Kane whether he would agree to a sale if the right valuation for the payer was met.

The striker's position is that he remains a Spurs player and is looking forward to the new season, meaning he will not agitate for a move as he did two years ago, despite listening to a proposal from Bayern, with manager Thomas Tuchel visiting him.

Kane was desperate to join Manchester City in the summer of 2021, failing to report to pre-season training on time, subsequently sitting out the opening game of the season — a 1-0 win over Pep Guardiola’s side.

This time, though, he is prepared to allow Levy and the club to decide his fate.

Should he end up leaving on a free next summer, Kane’s determination to depart on a positive note also means he is prepared to reject any approach from Chelsea.

Speculation Kane could join Spurs’ London rivals has increased since the Blues appointed former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as head coach, while the forward is understood to have commissioned the building of a new family home in Surrey, just 15 miles from Chelsea’s training ground.

However, Kane has made it clear he wants the best for Tottenham, with his legacy and bond with fans a clear priority.

Pochettino last week played down the chances of a move for Kane next summer but did not rule out the prospect, considering the bond he developed with the attacker during his time with Spurs.

“I don’t like to talk about players in another club, but you are talking about one of the best strikers in the world,” the Argentine said.

“People are not stupid, fans are not stupid, they know my relationship with him was amazing. At the moment, we are not thinking about [signing him].”

Several clubs, including Bayern, are already jostling to be in the queue should Kane be available for nothing next summer.

Kane, who turns 30 on July 28, is attracted by the idea of joining the perennial Bundesliga champions now, believing they have a great chance of winning the Champions League next season.

Spurs do not want to sell Kane, although it is believed they would have to consider an offer above £100m.

The club is understood to have proposed a new deal to increase Kane’s £200,000-a-week wages significantly.