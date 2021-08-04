Harry Kane likely to miss season opener against Man City after Florida stopover on return from Bahamas

Harry Kane has reportedly spent another day in Florida after stopping there on his way back from a holiday in the Bahamas, essentially ruling himself out of Tottenham’s Premier League opener against suitors Manchester City.

The wantaway England captain was due back at Hotspur Way on Monday morning for Covid-19 and pre-season testing after his three-week break but did not show and it emerged 24 hours later that he was away with his family.

Both places are on the UK’s amber list, which means at least five full days of quarantine on his return, making it almost certain that he will be unavailable for the August 15 clash with Pep Guardiola’s champions..

Spurs have not commented but are understood to be aware of the star striker’s plans and remain unimpressed by their player’s actions, with a fine likely on his eventual return.

Kane believes the action was necessary to try and force through the move to City, who are keen to sign him.

But with three years left on his contract, Spurs have no intention of selling their prized asset and his actions are likely to irk chairman Daniel Levy, known for his hard-nosed attitude to transfer negotiations. .

Kane hinted at the end of last term that he would like to join City, but the Premier League champions have previously indicated they would not pay the sort of £150million fee required to even tempt Spurs to the negotiating table.