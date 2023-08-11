Harry Kane decides to leave Spurs for Bayern Munich – but Daniel Levy has a few final conditions

Harry Kane’s prospective move to Bayern Munich isn’t yet 100 per cent completed as negotiations are still ongoing with Tottenham Hotspur about the exact make-up of the fee.

Kane is yet to fly to Germany, but Spurs never took permission away from Kane to fly, sources have told the Independent.

The England captain was at Stansted airport on Friday morning, waiting in a car for the green light to make the trip to Munich.

While the Premier League club on Wednesday agreed they were willing to sell the 30-year-old, and the principles appeared settled, it is understood that there are still talks about what the exact figures will look like.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy has wanted 80 per cent of the fee to be guaranteed, with the rest made up of achievable bonuses and add-ons to take it over £110m.

It is understood this is not completely agreed. While the transfer is not under threat at the moment, it could significantly delay the process, and perhaps even prevent Kane making his debut for Bayern in the German Super Cup against Leipzig on Saturday.

The player is due to complete a medical on Friday following approval from Spurs. In the meantime, however, talks between the clubs are ongoing over the finer details of one of the deals of the summer.

Kane is about to enter the final year of his Tottenham contract, meaning he would be free to leave for nothing in 12 months’ time.

The England striker had looked to have been keen to stay in the Premier League, where he is closing in on Alan Shearer’s all-time scoring record of 260.

Kane has scored 213 Premier League goals since making his Spurs debut in 2012.

Spurs supporters had urged Kane to stay during Sunday’s 5-1 friendly win over Shakhtar Donetsk.

The club kick-off their Premier League campaign away to Brentford on Sunday under new manager Ange Postecoglou.