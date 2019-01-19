Harry Arter's loan spell at Cardiff may be cut short amid transfer offers

Harry Arter’s loan spell at Cardiff may come to premature end, with a few options now on the table for the Republic of Ireland midfielder in this month's transfer window.

Arter has established himself as a firm favourite with Cardiff fans after his loan move from Bournemouth last August, yet it appears the season-long deal that took Arter to Wales may be brought to an end, with parent club Bournemouth considering recalling the 29-year-old.

Meanwhile, Premier League side Watford have expressed an interest in signing Arter, as they weigh up possible replacements for their in-demand midfielder Abdoulaye Doucouré.

Championship promotion hopefuls Aston Villa have also expressed an interest in signing Arter, who has battled to hold Cardiff's midfield together as they have struggled to make the step up in class after promotion from the second tier of English football last season.

Arter missed Cardiff's trip to Newcastle on Saturday and there is now an expectation that he will make a decision on his future in the next few days, with a move away from Cardiff looking likely.

While Arter has enjoyed his time in Cardiff and has relished the chance to play regular first team football after a difficult season on the sidelines at Bournemouth, he may be tempted to make a move that takes him closer to his London home.

Unless Bournemouth decide to bring back a player who is still contracted to the south coast club until the summer of 2021, they may be tempted to cash in on a player who has re-established himself as a regular Premier League performer in the first half of this season.

Cardiff boss Neil Warnock failed to make any reference to a possible move for Arter after his side's 3-0 defeat at Newcastle, as he suggested the midfielder will return to his side for their next match at Arsenal.

"He tweaked his groin and we're not sure what it is," said Warnock, as he explained Arter's absence. "Although you want to play him, with 10 days until the next game you want to make sure you don't aggravate anything.

"We had a chat before the game as he was going to be a substitute, but why risk him coming on? He wasn't sure whether it was an old injury he's had in the past, or a new one. We thought 'let's wait and do some tests on Monday'. Hopefully he'll be ok for the Arsenal game."

