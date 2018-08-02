Harry Arter hints that his Bournemouth days may be over

Republic of Ireland international Harry Arter is hoping to battle his way back into the plans of Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe, but admits he is not prepared to spend another season on the sidelines.

Arter, 28, fell out of favour at Bournemouth in the second half of last season and now he has conceded that he would consider a move away from the club he has been with for the last eight years if he is told he is unlikely to get regular first team action with the Cherries.

Fulham and Cardiff are among the Premier League clubs showing an interest in Arter and he has revealed that he may be open to offers if the door to regular first team football remains closed to him at Bournemouth.

"Playing football is my only goal this year and while I have worked hard to get to the Premier League, being at a club where I am not playing is not something I am interested in doing," Arter told Independent.ie.

"I'm doing everything I can to get back into the Bournemouth team, but if the manager comes to me in the next few days and says I will not be part of his plans this season, then we will look at it.

"The manager and I may need to have that conversation before next Thursday, but I hope he has seen the best of me in the pre-season games. I have done all I can to get back into his thoughts for the first game the season.

"I feel in a lot better shape mentally and physically than I did a year ago. Maybe in the past I didn't deal with disappointment too well, but I realise now that football is my everything and I want to make the best of what is a short career. I don't want to be wasting my time by not playing."

Arter has made 255 appearances for Bournemouth during his time at the club, as he played a key role in their rise from the lower reaches of the Football League and into the game's top division in 2015.

Yet it is clear that his desire to get back to playing regular football has left him to consider all options in the final few days of the transfer window.

