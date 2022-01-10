Hard work is the only way we can save our season, insists United boss Rangnick

Ralf Rangnick: 'In the end, it's still about showing up when we play in front of 75,000'.

Ralf Rangnick has told his Manchester United players they will not compete unless they increase their work rate and start sprinting after admitting the pressure is on to save their season.

United face Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round at Old Trafford tonight, with Rangnick insisting he will play his strongest team possible. Out of the Carabao Cup and 22 points adrift of Premier League leaders Manchester City, the FA Cup represents United’s most realistic chance of a first trophy for five years, with the club outsiders to win the Champions League.

And Rangnick – who has struggled to impose his high-intensity pressing game since replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on an interim basis at the end of November – has demanded wholesale improvement.

Asked if United’s players had the work ethic to implement his methods consistently, the German said: “This is the only way we can compete in this league and at that level.

“Whenever you watch games, even if it’s not the top teams, they play with intensity, they play with physicality, they play with energy and they sprint. This is what we have to do. As I said after the first game against Crystal Palace, we showed at least in the first half a lot of those things and it’s about implementing this into the team in a sustainable way.

“We have to do it together, identify for each game the players who are willing and able to do that and to deliver what we spoke about.

Read More

“Most of the players know what they have to do and we also speak to the players. I’ve only been here now for five weeks.

Yes, the pressure is on at a club like Manchester United. I’m pretty sure that the players are aware of that.”

Rangnick has been battling unrest in the camp, but has urged the side to pull together and show more of what they produced in the first half of the 1-0 win over Crystal Palace and the 3-1 victory against Burnley.

“In the end, it’s still about showing up when we play in front of 75,000,” he said.

“The team is able to dominate games, to win games. Both games against Burnley and Palace that was the case and this is exactly what we have to achieve to help the team develop into a dominating team.”

Harry Maguire is recovering from a rib injury that kept him out of the 1-0 defeat by Wolves and Eric Bailly is on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Ivory Coast, but fellow centre-half Victor Lindelof is available again having contracted Covid-19.

“I’ve always been a big fan, supporter and admirer of the FA Cup,” Rangnick said. “For me, it’s a very important competition. We will definitely try to play with our best possible team.”

Rangnick revealed that he held a 30-minute conversation with Edinson Cavani on Thursday in which the Uruguay striker – whom he calls a “perfect role model” for his younger players – pledged his full support until the end of the season.

Manchester United v Aston Villa,

Live, BBC 1, 7.55

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]