Happy Hammers keep top-four hopes alive with home win over Leeds

Jesse Lingard saw his penalty saved but made the most of the rebound (Andy Rain/PA)
Eight minutes later West Ham doubled their lead, Dawson arriving at the far post to head in Aaron Cresswell’s corner.
The transformation of Dawson has almost been as impressive as that of West Ham – the centre-half who could not get a game in the Championship at Watford earlier this season could soon be a Champions League player.
He almost added a third before half-time but this time his header, from another Cresswell corner, came back off a post.
Craig Dawson was influential at both ends (Ian Walton/PA)
Bamford should have halved the deficit at the start of the second half when he was put through by Diego Llorente.
The striker had time to let the ball run into his stride and open his body to curl the ball around Lukasz Fabianski, only to send it the wrong side of the post.
At the other end Pablo Fornals took aim from 25 yards and his volley looped over Meslier bounced off the crossbar.
Leeds continued to create chances but Fabianski saved a fierce drive from Raphinha, Bamford lifted a sitter over the crossbar and Dawson capped a man-of-the-match display by clearing a late deflection off Vladimir Coufal off the line.