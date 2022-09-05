Gunners will only flatter to deceive with Mikel Arteta in charge – he’s just a poor man’s Pep

Arsenal will keep flattering to deceive with Mikel Arteta in charge. Yesterday’s defeat at Old Trafford typified their big match performances under the Poor Man’s Pep.

The visitors enjoyed plenty of possession and wove patterns pretty enough to send the aesthetically inclined into raptures. Sadly for Gunners fans, football isn’t figure skating. There are no points for artistic impression.

In the end the table-toppers fell well short, just as they had done in last season’s Carabao Cup semi-final against Liverpool and in the away trouncing by Spurs which cost them a Champions League place.

Same old Arsenal, always wilting. You can depend on them to let you down. Compared to Jurgen Klopp, Antonio Conte and Erik ten Hag, Arteta remains an apprentice hobbled by a strange mixture of naivete and arrogance.

Witness his reaction to the Marcus Rashford goal which put United 2-1 up in the 66th minute. Arsenal had been well on top in the second half and there seemed ample time for an equaliser.

Yet Arteta quickly made a triple substitution, bringing on Eddie Nketiah, Fabio Vieira and Emile Smith Rowe for Martin Odegaard, Albert Sambi Lokonga and Oleksandr Zinchenko. The move entirely altered the balance of the team with attacker Gabriel Martinelli forced to play left-back.

It came as no surprise when just two minutes later Christian Eriksen was left in acres of space before setting up Rashford for the clinching goal. Arteta’s panic switch didn’t just leave his side exposed at the back, it also took the sting out of their attack. The manager’s over-reaction effectively ended the game as a contest.

Arteta got the Arsenal job because of the reputation he earned as Pep Guardiola’s assistant at Manchester City. Yet his time at the Etihad may be a source of weakness rather than of strength.

The manager has slavishly attempted to recreate the City style at the Emirates. But that particular modus operandi may only be possible when a team possesses the overwhelming advantage in terms of resources and talent that Guardiola enjoyed at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and City.

A moment in the 69th minute when Aaron Ramsdale played a short ball straight to Bruno Fernandes before managing to redeem himself with a fine save summed up the dangers of trying to recreate a system based round world-class players with lesser talents.

The impression of Arsenal as a second-rate City has been enhanced by the signings of Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus. Both have started the season well but would a truly ambitious club sign players judged surplus to requirements by one of their main rivals?

There was much praise of Jesus’ intelligent link play and ability to hold the ball up yesterday, occasionally accompanied by disparagement of Rashford’s shortcomings in the same field. Yet it was the United striker who proved the match-winner with two goals and one assist.

Arsenal remain top of the table but this will bear as much resemblance to their eventual placing as Brighton’s current fourth place will to theirs. They’d been blessed with a supremely easy start to the season. Of the five opponents they’d beaten before yesterday only one, 10th-placed Fulham, is in the top half of the table.

A three-week spell next month containing matches against Spurs, Liverpool and Manchester City will provide a truer test of their mettle. Spurs present an interesting contrast to their local rivals.

No-one praises them for their style yet Conte’s team possessed a rigour that Arteta’s lacks.

The difference was obvious last term when Spurs took 23 points from their final 10 games to overhaul Arsenal who managed just 15. Expect more overhauling before season’s end.

Arteta has wonderful young talent at his disposal with Martinelli, Bukayo Saka, Odegaard, Smith Rowe and Nketiah all 23 or under.

It’s tempting to imagine that tomorrow belongs to them but there’s nothing inevitable about such an outcome.

History is full of teams of the future which never lived up to their billing and under Arteta Arsenal’s wonderkids could be more likely to squander than fulfil their promise. Serious talent needs a serious manager.

The Gunners will feel aggrieved about Martinelli’s disallowed first-half goal. We all should. The decision showed that the VAR system is a deadly weapon in the hands of the officious martinets the Premier League specialises in producing.

The ‘clear and obvious error’ required to change a decision was so unclear and unobvious that even after referee Paul Tierney looked at Odegaard’s challenge on Eriksen on the pitch side monitor he took a while before reversing his call.

We sometimes say that challenges excused in the penalty area would be frees anywhere else on the pitch. The opposite seems the case with VAR which disallows goals for the most trivial of offences.

Several challenges of the same ilk as Odegaard’s went unpunished yesterday. The VAR call made nonsense of all the talk about referees allowing physicality back in the game.

VAR has become soccer’s equivalent of the GAA’s infamous DRA disciplinary body. Brought in to protect against obvious injustice, the DRA instead became the tool of those keen to find any loophole to avoid a suspension.

Similarly, the prolonged investigations of the VAR crew suggests they’re looking to find any loophole by which a goal can be prevented. This weekend their ludicrous antics brought the Premier League into disrepute.

But it didn’t cost Arsenal victory. Mikel Arteta’s tactical miscalculation did that. He’ll cost them a few more before he’s done.

That could be a while yet. Arsenal have become easily pleased with themselves since the glory days of Arsene Wenger.

There’ll plenty of games this season when the Gunners look fantastic. They just won’t be the ones that matter.