Gunners still stuck in cycle of indecision

The Emirates Stadium will be fully open next Sunday for the first time in 18 months, for no less than the visit of Chelsea, yet match tickets were still available yesterday on the Arsenal website for platinum and gold members, silver and red members, junior Gunners, “friends and family”, and anyone else at a loose end that afternoon.

This was once English football’s greatest show, so much so that they built a new stadium to stage it all. These days, however, one cannot be sure that even the Arsenal players want to watch Arsenal. How else to explain the tweet at half-time of Friday’s defeat by Brentford by Lucas Torreira, one of many excommunicated squad members, who was at a theme park in Madrid.

Earlier, the alleged Arsenal midfielder Willian, also absent from Friday’s squad, had posted a picture of himself training alone on a gym bike. At least the president of Rwanda, Paul Kagame, who interrupted official government business to tweet a critique of the performance, was actually watching the game.

No detail in Friday’s explanation for the absence of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Alexandre Lacazette or indeed back-up goalkeeper Alex Runarsson, and no clues yet when they will be back in training ahead of the Chelsea game.

Aubameyang’s last social media appearance appears to have been at a birthday party last week for one of his children, chronicled by his wife on Instagram. Arsenal need him for Sunday. The club will not say whether he or any others are isolating with Covid-19.

Either way, it is hard for Mikel Arteta even to generate a mood of competency. He promised that this would be a “ruthless” summer of reorganisation and so far his sporting director, Edu, has sold Joe Willock.

As for the scale of the proposed clear-out, it would be easier to list those the club would not sell. In addition to the summer signings, one imagines they would listen to offers for anyone other than Kieran Tierney, Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey. The rest, even Aubameyang, are surely available.

With the club in such a state of flux, and the manager under pressure from the defeat at Brentford, this will be a true test of the strength of the relationship of Arteta and Edu. Both go into the next two weeks under intense pressure and, as ever in these situations, if one suspects the other of shifting blame then the whole house can fall.

For all that, Arsenal had a strong second half of last season, the third best record in the Premier League, and there have been new deals for Tierney and Smith Rowe this summer although little accompanying optimism.

After the years of rebuild and relaunch, the propping up of late Wengerism into the short-lived experiment of Unai Emery and now Arteta, they emerge into a Covid transfer market with a shadow squad of players no one wants to buy. Some of the squad do not even appear to have access to a fixture list for their parent club.

Read More

Torreira, Willian and Sead Kolasinac all seem to be cast out. So too William Saliba, whose Arsenal decline has been an extreme version of the norm in that he has progressed from promising young signing to surplus to requirements without ever playing a competitive game for Arsenal.

Hector Bellerin appears to be on his way out. Ainsley Maitland-Niles has requested clarity on his future with a preference to go elsewhere. Both of those two primarily play at right-back, as does a third substitute from Friday night’s defeat, Cedric Soares.

Yet when the moment came against Brentford to replace the starting right-back, Calum Chambers — who primarily regards himself as a centre-half — on came the newly signed second-choice left-back, Nuno Tavares.

Of course, Arteta seeing these players every day in training, and having his own ideas about the in-game requirements, knows much more about form and readiness. But then that begs the question: how off the pace are some of those he chooses to overlook?

Already this year Mesut Ozil, Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis have been carved out of the picture with expensive pay-offs. This is a club who seem in a perpetual state of self-repair, taking the hit on contracts they should never have agreed with players they no longer want. With that in mind, it is hard to see how Arsenal went from consensus that it was time for Granit Xhaka to leave, to now restoring him to the captaincy in Aubameyang’s absence and potentially agreeing a new deal.

As for the Aubameyang contract, agreed last September to make him the best-paid player at the club until 2023, it felt like a trap which Arsenal were incapable of avoiding.

Faced with the choice between the hit to their status that came with losing the Aubameyang of 2019-2020 or the prospect of investing heavily in a declining asset, duly they took the latter. Those are the choices that modern Arsenal are creating for themselves.

Friday’s bench was a trip back through different eras for Arsenal. There was Mohamed Elneny, who was on his way out two years ago, and others, such as Rob Holding, whose positions in the hierarchy are now unclear. He played 30 league games last season and signed a new contract but appears, for now at least, to be behind Pablo Mari.

There is always a new era at Arsenal looming, a clear-out to be performed, a realignment of those who are the future and those who were the future.

It can be hard to recall who is in which camp. The club seem to live everyday battling the mistakes of the past.

Read More

Telegraph Media Group Limited [2021]