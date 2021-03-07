Gunners lose the battle and the VAR

Mikel Arteta and his coaching staff spend hour after hour each week on Arsenal’s game plan, cultivating a strategy and identifying the weak points of their opponents. It is a painstaking process, built around the careful positioning and movement of each member of the team and the deliberate patterns of play they want to create.

Arteta is still new to this management game, still learning about his players and tinkering with his own approach, and if this season has taught him anything, it will be that even the best planning in the world will count for nothing if his players continue to produce moments of inexplicable mindlessness.

There are few teams as adept as Arsenal at conceding goals out of absolutely nothing. No matter their dominance of the game, or their superiority over the opposition, they can still find a way of sabotaging their own cause. It happens almost weekly and here it was Granit Xhaka stepping up to the plate, giving Burnley a remarkable goal when Arsenal were cruising to what should have been an easy victory.

Receiving the ball in his own penalty area, Xhaka attempted to curl a pass around Chris Wood. Unfortunately for him, the Burnley striker was standing directly in front of Arsenal’s unguarded net. The margin for error was small and the execution was dreadful. Wood did not even need to move and could have scored it with his eyes closed. Xhaka might as well have asked if he wanted it gift-wrapped.

Such charity explains why Arsenal are where they are, flailing around in mid-table. When they do not make silly mistakes, they are a genuinely good side capable of beating anyone. But they seemingly cannot cut out those errors and they will not make any meaningful progress until they do.

“We are talking about it all the time and just trying to nullify anything we give to the opponent,” Arteta said. “If someone makes a mistake when they want to play, I will always support them. If someone is hiding and doesn’t want to play and then he makes a mistake, that’s when I’m not going to have that.”

Even after Wood’s goal had cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s opener, Arsenal could have won this game three or four times over.

Nicolas Pepe smashed the ball against the bar in the second half, and missed a wonderful opportunity from Kieran Tierney’s cross, before Dani Ceballos struck the post with almost the final kick of the game.

They also could have had a penalty, when Burnley’s Erik Pieters clearly handled the ball in the box. It seemed obvious enough as a decision but, then again, who really knows what handball is anymore?

“I think it is clear,” Arteta said. “There is no debate about that. If that is not a penalty, then someone will have to explain what a penalty is in this league.”

To make matters even worse for Arsenal, a subsequent penalty and red card was overturned when Pieters was deemed to have used his shoulder to deflect Pepe’s volley rather than his arm.

Burnley’s players celebrated at the final whistle, which showed what they thought of how the game had unfolded.

Sean Dyche’s side had a few promising moments after the break, but they were forced to dig in for long spells, including almost the entire first half, as Arsenal took an early lead and threatened to score more.

There are few sights more terrifying for Premier League defences than Aubameyang receiving the ball in the left channel, running with pace towards goal. It is from this position that the Arsenal captain scores so many of his goals and he could clearly sense the fear in Burnley’s defenders as he cut inside after only six minutes.

The challenges were flimsy, allowing Aubameyang to fire his low shot towards the near post. In front of the watching Gareth Southgate, Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope could not produce a strong enough hand to prevent the ball from trickling into his net.

Aubameyang’s strike brought another assist for the rejuvenated Willian, who is finally starting to provide the creativity that Arteta expected when he joined from Chelsea in the summer.

There were more chances to come for the visitors. Bukayo Saka and Aubameyang both prodded wide from close range, before Thomas Partey side-footed an effort over the bar.

Arteta could hardly have asked for more, in terms of his team’s general performance, but the old habits remain for Arsenal and for Xhaka in particular. No outfield player has made more errors leading to goals in the Premier League since the start of the 2016-17 season and his mistake here was almost beyond belief.

Wood looked as surprised as anyone to have found the net without having to do anything at all, and Burnley could consider themselves fortunate to be level at the interval. Dyche’s side had offered so little before then, struggling to get through the Arsenal midfield, but after half-time there was far more of an even balance to the game.

Pieters almost struck a second for Burnley with a dipping volley from long range, before Wood forced Bernd Leno into action after being played through on goal.

Then it became one-way traffic again, with Arsenal peppering the goal and the woodwork in search of a winner that never came. Three points had become one and, once again, they had only themselves to blame.

