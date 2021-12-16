Gunners’ derby joy as Smith Rowe puts seal on climb to fourth

After all the fury of finally stripping Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang of the captaincy and banishing the striker, Arsenal needed to make a different kind of statement on the pitch. And here it was as they gained the stirring victory over West Ham that lifted them into fourth .

As well as Arsenal played, and certainly it was the response demanded by their clearly agitated manager Mikel Arteta after the Aubameyang episode, it was tough on West Ham, especially with the contentious dismissal of Vladimir Coufal as they chased the game. If ever there was a case for a clear and obvious error, then here it was, and yet there was no intervention from the Var. His first booking was questionable; his second certainly was.

The stakes were high, as was the tension. Kieran Tierney tried to burst past Coufal, who put his arm across the Arsenal defender’s chest. Tierney clutched his face and hit the turf as team-mates waved imaginary cards that incensed West Ham captain Declan Rice. A melee followed. Coufal was booked.

It felt almost febrile. It continued. Thomas Partey and Michail Antonio clashed with the latter being caught in the face by an elbow. The free-kick went to Arsenal while the pressing, from both sides, was ferocious.

From a half-cleared free-kick the ball fell to Pablo Fornals, who took a touch and curled a right-footed shot narrowly wide. That served as a warning to Arsenal and, for such an open game, also represented the first real meaningful effort on goal.

Arsenal heeded it. Bukayo Saka weaved into the area, exchanging passes with Martin Odegaard and teeing up Granit Xhaka, whose shot was superbly blocked by Dawson. The rebound fell to Tierney and, from 22 yards, he hit a fierce drive which Lukasz Fabianski tipped onto the crossbar.

Somehow, it remained goalless at half-time, but the stalemate did not last much longer as Martinelli struck. Lacazette collected a pass from White and was allowed to turn and slip the ball through to the Brazilian, whose first touch took him way from Coufal and Dawson, before calmly bending his shot around Fabianski.

West Ham almost found a response. Jarrod Bowen’s shot from the edge of the area clipped off Gabriel Magalhaes. It appeared set to beat Ramsdale but he did well to to push the ball away.

Arsenal were the awarded a controversial penalty. It came as Coufal tackled Lacazette, winning the ball first but catching the forward on his shins. He was stunned – not only when the spot kick was awarded but also a second yellow card, and then a red, was shown.

It looked incredibly harsh and West Ham protested, although Fabianski then dived low to his left to wonderfully push out Lacazette’s penalty. Even so West Ham were down to 10 men.

It meant Antonio briefly went to right-back. Arsenal threatened again, Saka’s shot appearing set to beat Fabianski before Issa Diop stuck out a leg and turned it away for a corner.

But they would not be denied. They broke once more, as West Ham pushed and left themselves stretched at the back, and substitute Emile Smith Rowe ran onto Saka’s pass, cut inside and coolly rolled a low shot past Fabianski, who was left rooted. There would be no way back for West Ham. Not with 10 men.

