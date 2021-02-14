Gundogan fires City past hapless Spurs

Nothing epitomised the confidence coursing through this relentless Manchester City side quite like their third goal here. Ederson, dismayed not to have been given the chance to take an earlier penalty, managed the next best thing by spearing a stunning 90-yard pass on to the toe of Ilkay Gundogan and, from there, City’s man of the moment twisted the knife into Tottenham Hotspur by exhibiting all the ruthlessness and nonchalance of a 30-goal a season striker.

One touch to kill the ball, another to cut inside poor Davinson Sanchez after nudging the Spurs defender aside and then a serene left-foot finish into the corner that wrong-footed Hugo Lloris.

Gundogan was mobbed by team-mates at one end and a beaming Ederson revelling in his splendid assist at the other.

It was the Germany midfielder’s 11th goal in his past 12 Premier League outings and earned City a record-equalling ninth consecutive top flight win. Only Bolton Wanderers, in 1906, and Manchester United, 12 years ago, have managed that before. All told, City - unbeaten in 23 matches now – have won 16 games on the bounce in all competitions.

Tottenham were top of the Premier League, five points clear of a City side languishing in ninth position, the last time these two teams met in early November but their trajectories have been diametrically opposed ever since and this mismatch merely reaffirmed why the gulf – in quality and points – is now so great.

Victory moved City seven points ahead of Leicester at the top of the table, with a game still in hand, and 17 clear of Spurs, who, after a fourth defeat in five in the competition, are watching their Champions League hopes fade by the week. Too much more of this and Jose Mourinho’s job might also come under threat.

Mourinho had buried whatever differences he may have had with Gareth Bale this week to introduce the Wales forward with 18 minutes remaining but City had been long out of sight by then. Tottenham were the last team to beat City and, on the evidence of recent months, it is going to take something extraordinary to prevent Pep Guardiola’s side from sauntering to a third title in four seasons. The only sour note for City was the sight of Gundogan limping off holding his groin. Guardiola will pray it is not serious given the German’s huge influence and Kevin De Bruyne’s absence.

For such a technically accomplished, bewitching side, though, it is one of the peculiarities of this City team that they have proven so profligate from 12 yards, to the point where Ederson briefly seemed hopeful that his moment to get on the scoresheet had arrived when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg tripped Gundogan. Gabriel Jesus had slipped the ball in behind Hojbjerg and the Tottenham midfielder, desperately scrambling back to try to shackle Gundogan, clipped the German’s ankle as he motioned to turn.

Ederson looked like a dog straining on a leash as he waited for the green light to take the resulting penalty only for Bernardo to eventually rush back towards the centre-circle to inform the disappointed goalkeeper that, in this instance, his services would not be needed.

Instead, the responsibility fell, somewhat surprisingly, to Rodri, City’s seventh different penalty taker in the top flight since the start of last season - an indication of just how much trouble they have had from the spot. Indeed, City had missed eight of their previous 17 penalties in the league since August 2019 before this and, having become the latest to err from the spot in last weekend’s 4-1 win at Liverpool, Gundogan was not trusted again.

Yet Rodri, in truth, hardly made a convincing case to land the job on a permanent basis as the relieved Spaniard watched the ball bounce in off the right arm of the Spurs goalkeeper, Lloris, who had guessed the correct way but could not keep it out.

It was an entertaining first period. Tottenham had come closest to breaking the deadlock before Rodri’s penalty put City in front after Harry Kane crashed a free-kick off the inside of a post with Ederson beaten but the hosts will have left for the interval disappointed not to have extended their lead.

Gundogan seemed set to score a repeat of his goals against West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle in December when Raheem Sterling did Ben Davies for pace to pull the ball back from the right by-line for City’s in-form midfielder to hit one but Davinson Sanchez produced a superb, last ditch block and, when Joao Cancelo squared the rebound for Jesus, the Brazilian’s shot glanced the crossbar and went over.

Cancelo had been City’s greatest attacking threat from that inside right position high up the pitch he exploits so well and time and again his pinpoint passing penetrated Tottenham’s back line and he was still quick and fit enough to get back to shadow a very subdued Son Heung-min when required.

Yet Guardiola was not happy with several elements of his side’s play. He reacted angrily on three separate occasions when Oleksandr Zinchenko, Cancelo and Sterling each conceded possession cheaply to trigger Tottenham counters and similarly dismayed when a communication mix-up between Rodri and John Stones allowed their opponents to break.

Spurs, though, were not offering enough going forward. You sensed that Kane’s free-kick needed to go in and, when Gundogan scored City’s second five minutes after the restart, there was a long way back against a side who had conceded just three goals in their previous 14 league outings.

Gundogan got a little fortunate with his finish. Lloris should have kept it out but the Frenchman seemed to be thrown by the way the ball pinged inadvertently off Gundogan’s toes and the shot crept in off the underside of his right hand.

Yet the defending that preceded it will have infuriated Mourinho, Sterling racing unchecked across the 18-yard box past a flurry of white shirts, nor was there enough pressure on Foden, Sterling or Gundogan for the subsequent interchange of passes that carved the space.

Then came the icing on the cake when Ederson and Gundogan combined for the third. Catch City if you can.

