Guardiola relaxed over Kane saga after ‘incredible’ players romp home

Pep Guardiola appears in no hurry. After Manchester City brushed aside Norwich with an ease that approached disdain, he was asked, not for the first time, whether he was going to buy Harry Kane. And his answer did not suggest a manager with a pressing need to spend.

“When we decide to not sign a contract for (Sergio) Aguero and people say what we’re going to do, I said many times: it’ll depend on the market, the options. Maybe we buy or maybe we’ll not. We still have 10 days in the transfer market, we’re going to see what happens.”

But even if Kane does arrive, of one thing we can be sure: Gabriel Jesus is going nowhere. For many observers it seemed likely that were City to bring in Kane as a long-term replacement for Aguero it would be Jesus who made way.

On Saturday he demonstrated his value to the cause with a brilliant performance, which saw him involved in three goals, with another assist ruled out by VAR.

His manager heaped praise on him, saying his parents should be proud. And the interesting thing was that Jesus was not playing as he previously has as a central striker: he dazzled out on the wing.

Guardiola has always liked to attack from the flanks. Already able to call on the services of Raheem Sterling, Riyad Mahrez and happy to play Phil Foden out there, he has added Jack Grealish to his wing resources.

Now Jesus has announced himself as a more than effective occupant of the wider areas, he has in his squad more wide boys than a convention of City of London traders.

Playing on the right of a front three with Jack Grealish on the left and Ferran Torres in the middle, the Brazilian spent his afternoon driving Norwich to distraction.

Not least their manager Daniel Farke, who pointed out rather forlornly that his side had somehow managed to concede the same goal four times. A Canary Groundhog Day it may have been, but it was a very aesthetically pleasing goal. With Torres dropping deep, the ball would be played to Kyle Walker.

Apparently telepathically able to judge precisely where and when Jesus was going to run, the full-back passed in behind Norwich’s hapless defenders.

Here, gifted more space than he should ever have been allowed, Jesus took possession, advanced a couple of strides and whipped a devilish cross into the box.

Guardiola talked afterwards of the manner in which Jesus likes to position his body being better adapted to playing on the wing. And whatever it was he was doing with his hips and thighs, it worked.

Frankly it did not matter who or what connected with his crosses – Grant Hanley’s shin, Tim Krul’s shoulder or Grealish’s inner thigh – they were so precise a goal was almost certain to be the outcome.

Watching from afar, Kane must have been drooling at the thought of how he might exploit that kind of service. But even if he does not arrive, City fans will be assured that a position has been found for Jesus to cause significant problems to opponents.

Maybe Sterling could be used more often centrally, as he was here when he came on as substitute and found himself perfectly able to convert yet another Jesus cross. Certainly Guardiola did not seem concerned about the idea of sticking with the hand he already has.

“If the team is the same one, I’m more than pleased with the team. The group of people are fantastic, the players have incredible quality, so I cannot complain. I’ve never complained since I arrived, I will not do it now, but of course the club has an obligation to look forward, to get better and this is what we are going to do.”

City get better than this? The rest have been warned.

