Pep Guardiola has challenged his Manchester City players to step up and prove over the next two months that they have the drive and consistency to become Premier League champions again.

Guardiola was criticised for City's conservative approach during Saturday's drab goalless draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford. But the City manager has urged his side to throw down a marker, starting against West Bromwich Albion at the Etihad Stadium tonight, and demonstrate the hunger and appetite required of title winners.

"In the Premier League, we would love to be more up but we are not far away, we can get results in a row," Guardiola said yesterday. "It's a moment to make a step forward, and say, 'OK, what do we want to do this season?' It's a period that is so demanding but I have the feeling we are ready to do it."

City - who trail leaders Tottenham and Liverpool by six points, albeit with a game in hand - have a mostly favourable run of fixtures between now and their trip to Anfield to face Jurgen Klopp's side on February 6.

The league's top scorers for the past three seasons, City have struggled for goals this term and have been less exciting to watch than in previous campaigns. One factor has been the frequent use of a double midfield pivot at the expense of a more attacking player.

But they have not conceded a goal in their past six matches in all competitions spanning 565 minutes and Guardiola is confident that his team are about to kick on.

"This is not the end product, it never is. We have opportunities to get better but there are many, many things that are good," Guardiola said.

Sergio Aguero trained yesterday after missing the United game with a stomach complaint and could be involved against West Brom as he hopes his problems are behind him after a disrupted start to the season.

