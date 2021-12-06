| 5.1°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Grealish strikes the only imperfect note in City’s outstanding all-English attack force

Jack Grealish Expand
Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action against Watford's Imran Louza. Photo: Reuters Expand

Close

Jack Grealish

Jack Grealish

Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action against Watford's Imran Louza. Photo: Reuters

Manchester City's Jack Grealish in action against Watford's Imran Louza. Photo: Reuters

/

Jack Grealish

Jim White

For the first half-hour on Saturday Manchester City were mesmeric, their passing and movement smoother than a Dean Martin ballad.

Most of the home crowd must have been watching through their fingers as time and again, the City players eased their way through an apparently traumatised defence, with poor Danny Rose in particular made to look as though he was wearing lead-lined boots.

Most Watched

Privacy