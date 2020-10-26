Grant strikes to earn West Brom a point at Brighton

| 8.9°C Dublin
Brighton 1 West Brom 1
West Bromwich Albion salvaged a 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Monday after a late strike from Karlan Grant cancelled out a Jake Livermore own goal.
The result left both sides close to the relegation zone, with Brighton 16th on five points from six games and West Brom 17th on three points as their winless start continued.
Livermore was unfortunate to get on the score sheet at the wrong end in the 40th minute as a desperate clearance by team mate Branislav Ivanovic cannoned off the midfielder's face into the back of the net after Tariq Lamptey's cross.
Visiting keeper Sam Johnstone had denied Leandro Trossard and Neil Maupay before West Brom fell behind, with the latter also guilty of poor finishing in the 30th minute when his first touch let him down.
West Brom pressed after the break and twice came close as home keeper Matthew Ryan saved a piledriver from Filip Krovinovic before Matheus Pereira shaved the outside of the post with another long-range effort.
Grant, who joined West Brom from Huddersfield Town during the close season, levelled with his first goal for the Baggies when he took a deflected pass into his stride and beat Ryan with an unstoppable shot into the top corner in the 83rd minute.
Online Editors
Liverpool
The prolonged absence of an injured Virgil van Dijk will doubtless be keenly felt over the course of this season but, for the weekend at least, Jurgen Klopp could bask in a summer signing that he did make and a new tactical formation that came with it.
Premier League
It may be a figment of our imagination, a distortion of reality created by injuries, exhaustion and the strange artificial conditions in which matches are being played inside empty stadiums, but something does not seem right with Manchester City.