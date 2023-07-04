Granit Xhaka to leave Arsenal in £21.5m Bayer Leverkusen move in effort to raise funds for new deals

Arsenal are set to make more than £20million from the sale of Granit Xhaka to Bayer Leverkusen, as the club’s executives begin to step up their efforts to raise money through sales.

Arsenal will take their summer spending to more than £200m if they can complete deals for West Ham United’s Declan Rice and Ajax’s Jurrien Timber, as expected, in the coming days.

With their £65m move for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz already complete, and Rice and Timber set to arrive for £105m and around £40m, respectively, Arsenal will look to generate funds by cashing in on existing members of their squad.

Xhaka’s long-awaited move to Germany was initially expected to be worth around £13m, but Arsenal are now set to receive a higher fee of around £21m from the Bundesliga side.

Talks are still ongoing over the move, but there is no expectation of the transfer falling through for Xhaka, who said his farewells in north London at the end of last season.

Xhaka’s imminent move comes after Arsenal confirmed the departure on a permanent basis of centre-back Pablo Mari, who has joined AC Monza in a deal worth £6m.

Mari spent last season on loan with the Italian team. Arsenal are also expecting offers for striker Folarin Balogun, who has been valued at £50m by the north London club after his breakthrough season on loan at Reims. Balogun, who is now a full United States international, scored 21 goals in 37 appearances in Ligue 1 last season.

Although it is unlikely Arsenal will receive such a fee for Balogun, the price tag is an indication of how highly the 22-year-old is rated within the club.

Nicolas Pepe and Cedric Soares are also expected to leave Arsenal this summer, if buyers can be found, and there are also doubts over the futures of Albert Sambi Lokonga, Nuno Tavares and Rob Holding.

Kieran Tierney is another player who could generate a significant fee for Arsenal, with Newcastle United and Aston Villa among the teams to have shown interest in the Scotland international.

Thomas Partey will also be able to leave the Emirates Stadium if an appropriate offer is made. And talented young midfielder Charlie Patino is planning to leave on a permanent basis as he looks to find a club where he can develop by playing regular first-team football.