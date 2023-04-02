Graham Potter sacked as Chelsea manager after just over six months in charge

Graham Potter has been sacked as head coach of Chelsea after just seven months in charge.

When he was appointed Blues boss in September 2022, Potter was hailed as a long-term solution in the managerial hot seat and the board promised they would be patient as the club went through a rebuild.

But after record spending in the January transfer window failed to lead to an upturn in Premier League form, the ex-Brighton manager has been sacked after less than a season.

Chelsea are in the Champions League quarter-finals where they will face Real Madrid after a hard-fought two-legged victory over Borussia Dortmund in the round of 16, but that wasn’t enough to save the Englishman’s job.

The final straw was the 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa on Saturday that dropped the Blues into the bottom half of the Premier League and Potter has departed Stamford Bridge, with Bruno Saltor taking charge of the team as interim head coach.

A club statement read: “Chelsea FC has announced that Graham Potter has departed the club. Graham has agreed to collaborate with the club to facilitate a smooth transition. In his time with the club, Graham has taken us to the quarter-final of the Champions League, where we will face Real Madrid. Chelsea would like to thank Graham for all his efforts and contribution and wish him well for the future.

“Bruno Saltor will take charge of the team as interim head coach.”

Saltor’s first game in charge will come against Liverpool on Tuesday evening when the Blues will search for just a third win in their last 10 league games.

Chelsea’s co-owners Todd Boehly and Behdad Eghbali also released a statement, saying: “On behalf of everyone at the club, we want to thank Graham sincerely for his contribution to Chelsea. We have the highest degree of respect for Graham as a coach and as a person. He has always conducted himself with professionalism and integrity and we are all disappointed in this outcome.

“Along with our incredible fans, we will all be getting behind Bruno and the team as we focus on the rest of the season. We have 10 Premier League games remaining and a Champions League quarter-final ahead. We will put every effort and commitment into every one of those games so that we can end the season on a high.”