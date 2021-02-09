Graham Potter backs Aaron Connolly after social media abuse

Aaron Connolly has been backed to come through a difficult spell off the field of play due to online abuse.

Connolly took the decision to remove himself from social media in the wake of some highly critical commentary, reportedly related to the gambling community, when he missed a chance in Brighton’s Premier League game with Tottenham two weeks ago.

But his club manager, Graham Potter, retained his faith in the 21-year-old as Connolly played in the following two matches, as a sub in a shock win away to Liverpool and a starting role for last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Burnley.

Connolly is expected to start again in tomorrow’s FA Cup tie away to Leicester City as Potter feels the Ireland cap can cope.

“He is fine. He is a human being so you don’t like to have that type of criticism, especially when you are trying to learn the game and trying to find your feet in the Premier League,” Potter said.

“He is a young player from our academy who is trying to be a centre forward in the hardest league in world football.

“It is not straightforward for him, I thought he did well for the team (against Burnley).”

