Liverpool legend Graeme Souness believes his former club will need to win all 12 of their remaining Premier League games to have a chance of finishing ahead of a rampant Manchester City in a thrilling title race.

Graeme Souness sets Liverpool a daunting target as they aim to stay ahead of Man City in the title race

After witnessing City's 6-0 demolition of Chelsea on Sunday, Souness suggested Pep Guardiola's reigning champions will win every game between now and the end of the season.

That would leave Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side needing to win their remaining Premier League games to retain a three point advantage over their rivals, with Souness predicting City's defeat at Newcastle last month was their final slip-up of the season.

"City have put a marker down and Liverpool are going to have to win every single game to win this league," said Souness after Guardiola's side thumped Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium.

"That result for City has confirmed after their hiccup, they're saying: 'We're bang at it, this is how we're going to finish the season'.

"City were fabulous. I don't know how to describe it. I watched the first five minutes and thought Chelsea were going to have a real go but then they conceded a goal, then they conceded a bad goal.

"After that, it was game over as City were ruthless, devastating and clinical. At the other end, Chelsea weren't.

"If you look at the match statistics and ask someone who's not seen the game how they think it ended up, they're never going to say it was 6-0.

"City have the bit between their teeth right now and the way Liverpool beat Bournemouth (on Saturday) doesn't confirm they're back at their best.

"If that is their form between now and the end of the season, Liverpool have to win every game. That's what they're looking at.

"City today have won 6-0 and you're thinking, with it being nearly 50/50 in possession, were they that good? Yeah, I think they were in the areas that mattered.

"When they came to defend, they defended properly as a unit and individually. Up front, they were getting goals, albeit through some mistakes from Chelsea.

"City have had their rollicking off their manager and they've had their points dropped. They're going to take some stopping if that's their mood between now and the end."

Meanwhile, former Liverpool captain Jammier Carragher urged Liverpool to respond to the gauntlet thrown down by City, as he suggested their next three Premier League games will be crucial.

"What City have done is they've got through their week where if you are Liverpool, you're looking at it and it's Arsenal and Chelsea - two big hitters - and Everton away, not an easy game," he stated.

"But they've got nine points - and now Liverpool have their big week where City will be thinking: 'Man United away, Watford at home and Everton away.'

"What Liverpool have got to do is they've got to respond in that week. If they come out of that week and they're still top, it's a case of right back at you, City."

Online Editors