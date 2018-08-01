Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that new goalkeeper Alisson will make his debut for the club against Napoli at the Aviva Stadium this Saturday.

Good news for Irish Liverpool fans as Jurgen Klopp confirms new star Alisson will make debut in Dublin

The Brazilian was bought from Roma for €72.5m this summer to address Liverpool's goalkeeping issue, after Loris Karius made two high profile errors in last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid.

Alisson has now joined up with his new team-mates after taking a break following the World Cup, and will fly to Dublin with the rest of the squad this week.

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, Klopp said that the talented shot-stopper will make his debut this weekend against the Italian side who are now managed by Carlo Ancelotti.

"We should not waste time," Klopp said.

"Then it’ll be nearly a week, or six days in training, and yes, he will play. It’s very important he can start now because the season starts in one and half weeks. Each player in the world needs training and time to adapt to his mates.

"We have two games to do that before we start, so it’s really good.

"He obviously has a real presence, he’s smart, he’s very nice and it’s good to have him around.

"It’s only positive, even the performances in training – which is not too important in the beginning – are already exceptional, so all good."

Online Editors