Gonzalo Higuain left out of AC Milan squad as speculation around Chelsea move intensifies

Gonzalo Higuain has been left out of AC Milan's squad for their match against Genoa on Monday amid reports of an imminent move to Chelsea.

The Blues have been linked with a move for the 31-year-old Argentina international, who excelled under Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and is currently on loan at Milan from Juventus.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of the Genoa clash, Gattuso admitted speculation has disrupted preparations.

He said: "I want to be honest with you all. We had a poor training session today due to all these rumours. We spoke after the training session and I did not consider him ready for this game.

"I accept his decision. Surely he could have done more and maybe we could have helped him fit in better.

"Right now we have to work with professionalism and determination, all these rumours have not helped us lately and we have to look ahead."

Press Association