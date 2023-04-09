Goal-shy Blues ensure losing return for Frank Lampard

If he wasn't aware of the size of the task he has taken on at Chelsea, Frank Lampard does now. Photo: Reuters

So much has changed at Chelsea in the two years since Frank Lampard was sacked as head coach, in the squad and at the club as a whole, but one thing remains the same: they were playing like a mid-table team then, and they are playing like a mid-table team now.

When Lampard last stood in the dugout for ‘his club’, as he described Chelsea upon his return this week, they were ninth in the Premier League table. After his first game back, and with only eight games remaining of this season, they are currently 11th.

This latest defeat, at the hands of relegation-threatened Wolves, will no doubt have opened Lampard’s eyes to the size of his task over the next few months. He tried two completely different frontlines here, starting with three forwards and substituting each of them in the second half, but at no point did his team look especially dominant or dangerous.

Long before the final whistle, and long after Matheus Nunes had struck one of the best goals of the season, it had become clear that this would be another Chelsea game without a Chelsea goal. Their scoreless run has now reached three full matches, and perhaps the most damning statistic of all is this: in 30 league matches this season, they have scored just 29 times. The last time they had struck so few goals at this stage of a campaign, the year was 1924.

Kai Havertz, Joao Felix, Raheem Sterling, Christian Pulisic, Mykhailo Mudryk and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang all featured on this trip to Wolverhampton. Between them, they mustered just one shot on target. The quantity of forward players is not in question, but the same cannot be said for the quality.

Now for the really bad news: Chelsea’s next opponent is Real Madrid. Lampard has had just two training sessions so far and he will have only a couple more before his players trot out at the Santiago Bernabeu in Wednesday’s Champions League quarter-final.

​The feeling this week was that Lampard’s return to the club would, at the very least, lift the mood. Perhaps that was the case internally and within the fanbase, but it was not obvious on the faces of his players. For much of this afternoon they seemed to be bickering with each other, disagreeing over the pressing patterns and passing choices as one attack fizzled out after the other.

When one player pressed, another would sit back. Enzo Fernandez told Kalidou Koulibaly to drive forward, only to see the centre-back stand still. In one attack, Conor Gallagher gestured for the ball to be passed left, and it was instantly played to the right. The lack of cohesion was striking, as was the absence of any physical robustness.

“If you want to win a Premier League game, you have to have more aggression in your game,” said Lampard. “More speed, more competitive duels that go your way rather than the opposition’s, against a team that is fighting for their Premier League lives. That will dictate the result, regardless of the talent.

“I am not saying this squad does not have aggression. It is just a case of bringing it together. Sometimes it is just a bit of confidence. A lack of confidence can look like a lack of aggression, but we were up against a team who were very aggressive and maybe there were some second balls and duels that we were not quite at. I don’t mind saying it. It has to be said for the reality to be dealt with.”

Chelsea might take some consolation, at least, from the nature of the winning goal. It is not as if they were undone by disorganised defending or structural deficiencies, for this was instead a strike out of nowhere, and of the highest order, by Nunes. Approaching the bouncing ball, from a tight angle, the midfielder pulled back his right foot and detonated a shot that ripped through the air and into the top corner. His first goal for Wolves, and it was ultimately enough to secure three points for Julen Lopetegui’s side.

It was the one moment of class across the 90 minutes, which says plenty about the attacking efforts of Chelsea’s collection of expensive forwards. At one point in the second half, Mudryk decided against shooting and passed to Aubameyang, who then decided against shooting and passed to Ben Chilwell. The two forwards did not fancy taking responsibility, so like a hot potato it instead fell to the left-back. The subsequent shot flew into the stands.

“I did not expect to solve everything in one day,” said Lampard. The reality, of course, is that it could yet change quite quickly, given the quality of the players at Lampard’s disposal, but the early signs were not particularly promising.“We have a huge game on Wednesday where everything changes,” said Lampard. “I am very excited.”

Chelsea’s owners, supporters and players can only hope that he is right, and that a meeting with the European champions will be the turning point they so desperately need.